The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Joins HOPCo in Partnership with Orthopedic Center of Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine (IOSSM) has announced they have become part of HOPCo's Florida-based musculoskeletal practice management platform and will partner with Orthopedic Center of Florida to become one of the largest integrated provider groups in the region. Orthopedic Center of Florida partnered with HOPCo in late 2022 and has already seen significant growth with the addition of 5 providers and the opening of an additional office location in Naples, FL.

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader in musculoskeletal practice and clinical outcomes management solutions and the country's largest orthopedic value-based care organization. This partnership will continue to develop unique clinically integrated partnerships with other leading musculoskeletal practices, physicians, health systems, and payors throughout southwest Florida and the surrounding regions.

IOSSM has provided high-quality orthopedic, pain management and podiatric care since 1987 and offers an on-site open MRI and pharmacy. Combined, IOSSM and Orthopedic Center of Florida will have 4 locations and 28 musculoskeletal providers. Both practices will be empowered with HOPCo's proven quality outcomes and claims analytics infrastructure to drive performance, growth, and value-focused musculoskeletal market transformation. Utilizing HOPCo's proprietary care management platform, digital tools, and analytics, the partnership will provide value-based healthcare solutions that improve care outcomes, patient access, health equity and the patient experience.

"Our partnership with Orthopedic Center of Florida and HOPCo will allow us to provide more comprehensive care for our patients across the entire musculoskeletal spectrum," said Dr. David Heligman, founding partner of IOSSM. "We see this partnership as an opportunity to not only grow our clinical capabilities but to do so with HOPCo, an organization that has proven its ability to drive growth and success on a national level."

"The physicians at IOSSM have an outstanding reputation for patient care," said Dr. John Mehalik of Orthopedic Center of Florida. "Both practices share the same value-based care mission, making them a natural fit as our partner."

IOSSM is the newest addition to HOPCo's growing national musculoskeletal market transformation platform and the ninth HOPCo partnership in Florida. In the last 12 months, HOPCo has also entered into multiple practice partnerships in Pennsylvania, Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada, and additional partnerships in Michigan and Arizona. Additionally, HOPCo has partnered with health systems and physician practices in more than 30 states and continues to partner with payors across the US in advanced value-based care programs. These value-based care programs include HOPCo's statewide musculoskeletal clinically integrated networks in Florida and Arizona, with Arizona being the only MSK-focused clinically integrated network in the country that is URAC-accredited.

"The partnership between IOSSM and Orthopedic Center of Florida will allow both practices to continue to transform the delivery of musculoskeletal care in the region," said Dr. Wael Barsoum, President and Chief Transformation Officer for HOPCo. "The clinical expertise of the providers, combined with HOPCo's infrastructure, will facilitate improved outcomes and reduced costs for patients and payors."

About The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine

The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine is a place where genuine care and patient satisfaction is the highest mission. IOSSM pledges to work together to provide the finest services for patients in the Fort Myers area. The Institute for Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine's experience instills trust, encourages lifelong relationships, and fulfills even the unexpressed wishes and needs of patients. Visit www.jointteam.com to learn more.

About Orthopedic Center of Florida

Orthopedic Center of Florida has been a regional authority in delivering cutting-edge musculoskeletal healthcare to Fort Myers and its' surrounding communities for decades. The practice is intensely focused on providing world-class orthopedic, sports medicine, podiatric, pain management, and spine care. Each of the specialists is fellowship trained and respected within their individual fields of expertise. Orthopedic Center of Florida is committed to setting the standard of patient-centric, evidence-based, value-driven musculoskeletal care. Visit www.ocfla.net to learn more.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the national leader of integrated musculoskeletal value-based health outcomes management, practice management and health system service line management. This includes comprehensive expertise across all MSK specialties, including orthopedics, spine, neurosurgery, hand, pain management, rehabilitation and neurology. HOPCo's integrated care, analytics, and facilities development and management platforms have proven to increase the quality of patient care while reliably reducing the total cost of care across the care continuum for practices, health systems and payors alike. HOPCo's affiliated payors, practices, and health systems successfully participate in highly efficient value-based contracting (bundled payments, chronic episodes of care initiatives, population health programs, and other advanced risk-based arrangements) utilizing HOPCo's proprietary platforms, IT solutions, integrated analytics, and evidence-based comprehensive care pathways. Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

