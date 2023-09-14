Hyundai Mobis introduces the Trailer Reverse Assistance technology

At its North American R&D Center, Hyundai Mobis unveils 21 cutting-edge technologies to clients such as GM, Stellantis and conducts facility tours

Attention captured by specialized Trailer Reverse Assistance (TRA) system, tailored for high-demand pickup truck market

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Reverse parking a trailer attached to a pickup truck often presents challenges for drivers. By seamlessly integrating autonomous driving technology into this scenario, we've piqued significant interest from consumers in the North American market."

Lt. Governor of Michigan Garlin Gilchrist II joined Hyundai Mobis’ Open house event at its North American R&D Center in Detroit. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Mobis is elevating its strategic approach in North America. The company leverages comprehensive R&D strategies rooted in analyzing local consumer preferences and needs. Technologies such as Trailer Reverse Assistance (TRA) and biometric-based driver monitoring systems are at the forefront of this effort. Hyundai Mobis is poised to expand its footprint in this vital market by capitalizing on these state-of-the-art technologies.

The company has announced on 14th that it recently hosted an exclusive Open House event at its Detroit-based North American R&D Center. The event welcomed representatives from global automaker clients, including GM, Stellantis, along with the state government officials and industry stakeholders. Hyundai Mobis showcased technologies specifically engineered for the North American market, executed real-vehicle demonstrations of pivotal technologies, and provided an inside look into its cutting-edge research facility.

Of particular note was the game-changing Trailer Reverse Assistance system, which captured the attendees' undivided attention. This system is a technology that automatically steers the vehicle equipped with a trailer based on the rear-view camera image specifically when reverse parking is needed. This innovation has been finely tuned to meet the unique demands of the North American market, where pickup trucks are highly sought after, and trailers are frequently used. Automakers are showing a marked interest in this trailer parking assistance technology. In a dynamic demonstration, Hyundai Mobis installed this technology on the GV60, offering participants a firsthand experience of its capabilities.

In a complementary fashion, Hyundai Mobis unveiled other technologies, including an In-cabin Monitoring System reliant on biometric signals and an Electronic Parking Brake specifically designed for pickup trucks (e-DIH). These technologies are developing actively at the North American R&D Center. This forms part of a strategic localization initiative to expand tailored orders to meet consumer demands. The Open House event saw the introduction of a total of 21 advanced technologies.

Further extending its engagement, Hyundai Mobis will mark its second consecutive appearance at the Detroit Auto Show in the United States, commencing on the 13th of this month. The company is committed to reinforcing its business alliances with local Global Automakers by presenting strategic products, including infotainment and in-cabin monitoring systems.

Notably, the North American market serves as a vital hub for Hyundai Mobis, consistently generating a significant volume of overseas orders. Specifically, the company has secured a remarkable USD 2.28 billion in orders in North America for the first half of this year. Given that the company's annual global target for orders is USD 5.36 billion, North America unquestionably constitutes a substantial portion of this objective. Hyundai Mobis is poised for continued growth with plans to expand its order volume in North America through customer-centric sales initiatives, including specialized Tech Days for local automotive suppliers.

