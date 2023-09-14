Colgate-Palmolive Announces 15th Year of Annual Haz La U Grant Initiative in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Colgate-Palmolive will be sponsoring $100,000 in grants for high school students.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colgate-Palmolive Company is excited to announce that the Hispanic Heritage Foundation is now accepting applications for Haz La U, a Colgate-Palmolive-sponsored educational grant program for high school seniors of Hispanic heritage. As part of the Foundation's Youth Awards, the Colgate-Palmolive-sponsored program will offer 31 educational grants totaling $100,000 to high school students who have focused on academic excellence, dedication to community service, and demonstrated leadership. Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are open now and will close on November 13, 2023.

Colgate believes that higher education is a path to a brighter future and is proud to highlight 2022 grant recipient, Mireya Macias, a Yale University-bound first-year who will pursue a double major in ethics, politics, and economics and ethnicity, race, and migration. Colgate has developed a new video that highlights Mireya's work in developing legislation to make menstrual products accessible in public schools in her home state of New Mexico. "Thanks to the Haz La U grant, I am one step closer to achieving my higher education goals. I'm excited to be attending Yale University this fall and I really want to thank Colgate for this opportunity that will definitely propel me into my future," said Mireya.

"At Colgate, we believe that everyone deserves a future they can smile about and are proud to continue our commitment to the Hispanic community by helping the leaders of tomorrow achieve their educational goals," said Jesper Nordengaard, President, North America, Colgate-Palmolive. "As we celebrate our long-standing partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, we are inspired by the work Mireya is doing to uplift her community. We celebrate Mireya's accomplishments and look forward to continuing to support students doing meaningful work through the Haz La U program."

Since 2009, Colgate has partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to sponsor Haz La U grants for deserving high school students. "Colgate's sponsorship of the Haz La U grant helps our students get one step closer to achieving their higher education goals and is an initiative that we are extremely proud of," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation. He adds, "Since 1998, the Youth Awards have provided Hispanic high school students with access to higher education. Going into our 25th year, we are honored to continue to award excellence in the classroom and the community."

The Haz La U grant program will offer on a regional level 10 Gold level grants of $4,000 each, 10 Silver level grants of $3,000 each, and 10 Bronze level grants of $2,000 each. One regional winner will receive an additional national level grant of $10,000.

To learn more about Mireya's story and the Haz la U™ grant, visit Colgate.com/MakeTheU.

