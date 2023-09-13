Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. CEO Elizabeth Pagliarini participates in the 2023 Skilled Nursing News RETHINK Conference in Chicago, September 13-14, 2023

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2023, Elizabeth Pagliarini, CEO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") will be a panelist at the Skilled Nursing News' RETHINK conference in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind event brings together executives from the fields of skilled nursing, therapy, health system, and post-acute care, as well as investors, vendors, developers and consultants, to discuss trends, challenges and the future of the nursing home industry.

Ms. Pagliarini will lend her considerable insight and experience to her panel's discussion on the current challenges in owner-operator relationships, and how to create the alignment necessary for all parties to achieve success while elevating operations and safeguarding quality.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

