Logituit becomes Metrological Lightning Community Partner

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logituit is pleased to announce its official partnership with Metrological as a Lightning™ Community Partner as part of the prestigious Lightning Partner Program. The program provides TV operators and content providers a worldwide network of resources to help bring high-performing Lightning-based TV apps and UXs to market faster and cost-efficiently. The program will further drive Lightning as a critical global TV app and UX development standard.

Biswarup Dasgupta, Co-founder & CTO, Logituit, said, "We are honoured to be named an official Metrological Lighting Community Partner. This partnership will enhance our technological capabilities by harnessing the immense potential of the Lightning Framework. Leveraging our extensive expertise in multimedia and OTT, we will expedite the development of Smart TVs, streaming devices, and set-top-box applications by utilizing LightningJS. This will reduce time-to-market and reduce development and maintenance costs while ensuring an exceptional viewing experience for our valued end customers."

This collaboration presents exciting new opportunities for Logituit, enabling us to offer our clients enhanced coverage and discoverability within the global Connected TV landscape. As a Lightning Partner, we can showcase our expertise and experience with Lightning, establishing a prominent position in this specialized industry.

Syed Shahid Mehdi, Head of Marketing, Logituit, said, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening our relationship with Metrological, ensuring that we can consistently deliver the best possible service and application quality to our customers."

About Metrological

Metrological, a Comcast company, enables operators to seamlessly integrate their TV and OTT content into a single viewer experience. The cloud-based Application Platform delivers a complete product suite for monetization, onboarding and managing the lifecycle of apps and premium OTT services on any device. Content providers are able to reach over 80 million households across operator networks by adding a single app to the Metrological App Library. Metrological works with cable and telecommunications companies such as Comcast, Liberty Global, Vodafone, NOS and Multichoice. Founded in 2005, Metrological is based in The Netherlands with offices in the U.S. and Europe.

About Logituit

Logituit is a media/OTT-focused company working with global media companies. Logituit's products and services cater to millions of end users, delivering and monetizing video experiences on every screen. Logituit's unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped many companies across the globe achieve better business results with video.

