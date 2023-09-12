TurboTenant launches mobile app revolutionizing rental property management

Prioritizing efficiency and tenant satisfaction, the new mobile app streamlines every aspect of rental property management

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant , a rental property management company empowering landlords to self-manage their businesses, announced the launch of its all-in-one mobile app of the same name today. The new app equips landlords with user-friendly tools for self-managing their rental properties — anywhere, at any time.

"Recognizing the challenges landlords face in effectively managing their properties while maintaining tenant satisfaction, we built a solution for every stage of rental management," said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant's CEO. "Our new app places powerful tools directly into the hands of the people managing rental properties, enabling them to take control and become great landlords."

Available for iOS and Android, TurboTenant's app boasts the same features as its beloved software , giving landlords unique flexibility and convenience plus push notifications to receive real-time updates.

Streamlining how rental property managers find, screen, and manage tenants, TurboTenant offers:

Enhanced rental listing visibility: The rental advertising feature boosts exposure, reaching an average of 28 leads per listing.

Effortless tenant screening: Leverage comprehensive tenant screening reports to select the best tenants.

All-in-one rental management: Simplify day-to-day tasks by consolidating renter communication, expenses, lease agreements, maintenance requests, and other crucial documents.

Streamlined rent collection: Collect online rent payments hassle-free, improving tenant satisfaction and convenience.

Responsive support: The dedicated, U.S.-based TurboTenant team is ready to assist seven days a week.

"It's very nice to be able to use TurboTenant from the couch or whenever I'm not in front of [my] computer," said experienced landlord David Turner. "[The app's] fluid and intuitive, [making it] easy to use!"

TurboTenant is committed to continuous improvement and rolls out regular updates based on user feedback to enhance the app's capabilities. More than 550,000 independent landlords leverage TurboTenant software to create welcoming rental experiences for over 12 million tenants nationwide. Learn more at turbotenant.com .

About TurboTenant

Built by landlords for landlords, TurboTenant empowers independent property managers at every step of the rental process. More than 550,000 independent landlords nationwide enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, rent payments, lease agreements, and rent reporting, streamlining every aspect of rental business operations in one place. Please contact press@turbotenant.com for specific data requests or visit turbotenant.com for more information.

