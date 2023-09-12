SUNSEEKER RESORT UNVEILS FIRST LOOK AT SUNSUITES & GUEST ROOMS

The Southwest Florida Gulf Resort's Most Anticipated Reveal

CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbo r has debuted a first look of the well-appointed, contemporary guest rooms & suites. The resort, opening its doors later this year, is now accepting reservations online and through the call center.

Sunseeker Resort's Sunsuites Bedroom with Balcony (PRNewswire)

Complete with touches of coastal luxury, Sunseeker Resort will boast 785 guest rooms including 189 top-tier, signature Sunsuites™. The premium guest rooms and Sunsuites will feature spacious areas with designer furnishings and top-of-the-line finishes, complete with stunning views of Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River. Sunseeker Resort will be the first completely new-build resort with more than 750 rooms to open in Southwest Florida in over thirteen years.

"Our entire team eagerly awaits the opportunity to welcome guests," said Sunseeker Resort President and Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins. "With personalized experiences built upon delivering a level of service that exceeds expectations and dynamic culinary offerings unlike anything along the Southwest coast, this project represents the culmination of our efforts to create a resort that will undeniably enhance the hospitality experience in Florida and beyond."

Each guest room will be outfitted with the latest in technology and comfort. Guests will sleep comfortably on a Sealy® Posturepedic mattress with gel-infused foam, CoreSupport center and firm Euro pillowtop dressed with 300-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets. All guest rooms will be equipped with smart phone enabled side tables, ceiling fans, laptop safes, double-sink bathroom vanities and oversized walk-in showers, to name a few. Guests can take advantage of the quick and easy mobile check-in and check-out, in addition to the mobile room key and guest app that can handle requests such as housekeeping, valet car service, onsite reservations, food hall takeout and more. All guest rooms will also feature one button that can modify room settings at once with a digital display that controls privacy settings, lighting, temperature and more, as well as a personal device pairing system to allow over 2,000 streaming options to the guestroom television.

Guests looking for the ultimate experience will enjoy the crown jewel of the resort, the spectacular Sunsuites with one, two and three-bedroom accommodations. Housed in the luxe Lotus and Iris towers, Sunsuites will feature expansive living and dining areas with the latest technology, chef-level kitchens equipped with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, sweeping water views, private outdoor balconies and more. The well-appointed Sunsuites will offer an elevated escape with personalized concierge services, a separate check-in area and private lounge fully stocked with amenities. Designed for the sophisticated travelers, Sunsuites offers the ideal solution for flexcations and home-away-from-home longer term stays including seasonal vacations, home renovations, job relocations and business travel.

In addition, Sunseeker Resort will offer guests 60,000-square-feet of meeting and event space, 20 first-of-its-kind, wholly owned and branded food and beverage concepts, which include seven signature restaurants, 11 bars and lounges and the Harbor Yard's Food Hall spanning 25,000 square feet, two pools and seven unique retail outlets. A state-of-the-art fitness center and spa will be located in the main tower. In addition to its prime waterfront location, Sunseeker Resort will feature the guest exclusive Aileron Golf Club, with lush greens, year-round sun and distinctive course design.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is located at 5500 Sunseeker Way, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. For more information or to make reservations at Sunseeker Resort, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening later this year, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor led classes, seven retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

Media Contact: Carma Connected/ sunseeker@carmaconnected.com/ (305) 438-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort