MAA to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that members of MAA senior management will participate in a roundtable presentation at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at approximately 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the company's presentation will be accessible through the "Corporate Profile" section of the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com on the day of the event.

The webcast replay will be accessible within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event through December 12, 2023 on the "News & Events" section of the "For Investors" page of MAA's website.

About MAA

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

