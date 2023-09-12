Cyrusher Kommoda Redefining Comfort for a Professional Race Team Manager

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-paced world of motorsport, achieving success is often contingent upon precision and innovation. On September 3rd (Sunday), at the Anglesey Circuit's paddock, the Cyrusher UK team had the opportunity to connect with the manager and racer of the Veryard Racing team. Graham, the manager of Veryard Racing, has steered his professional motorcycle racing team to remarkable accomplishments on the racecourse. Beyond the confines of the track, Graham has uncovered a novel and comfortable way of living through the utilization of the Cyrusher Kommoda electric bike.

About Veryard Racing:

In the world of motorcycle racing, excellence knows no bounds. Veryard Racing is a shining example of this, having achieved remarkable success in 2019. The team clinched victory in the Classic British Championship, the European Championship (ICGP), and the South African TT, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

The Veryard Racing team is composed of Graham as the team manager/owner, rider Ant Hart and a dedicated support crew featuring two skilled mechanics, Ron Hart and Glen Hindmarsh.

Ant Hart, an experienced rider in the Veryard Racing team, has been actively participating in various racing events for over 20 years. Throughout his career, he has taken part in championships, endurance races and club races, demonstrating his immense skill and dedication on the track. Ant is truly a force to be reckoned with, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of victory.

Graham, the esteemed leader of the Veryard Racing team, renowned for their victories in the British Classic Championship, the European Championship (ICGP) and the South African TT, shares his profound commitment to the racing business. As a motorsports team leader, he believes that love and passion for the sport are what ultimately drives the team forward.

On the other hand, when it comes to his daily commuting and leisure riding, Graham finds satisfaction in a cutting-edge e-bike offered by Cyrusher. The innovative Kommoda ebike features a step-through frame structure, which not only ensures a comfortable experience but also eliminates the need to navigate high crossbars.

In 2023, Veryard Racing is gearing up for another thrilling season. They will be competing in the British Championships once again, as well as participating in select European events. With a proven track record of supremacy and a dedicated team and sponsors behind them, Veryard Racing is poised for even greater achievements in the world of motorcycle racing.

Kommoda step-through electric bike

While the Kommoda e-bike may not have been specifically designed for racing, it plays a crucial role in enhancing Graham's overall quality of life. The e-bike's ergonomic design and electric assist features make Graham's daily commute effortless, enabling him to arrive at work rejuvenated and prepared for the day ahead.

One notable feature of the Kommoda is its design that removes the front crossbar. This eliminates the inconvenience of straddling the crossbar with one's legs. This inclusive approach allows riders from various groups to easily mount the bike and embark on their electric riding journey. Moreover, the bike's full suspension design ensures a smoother ride over bumps, providing a comfortable and relaxed riding experience. However, the user-friendly structure of the Kommoda does not compromise on performance, as it offers high-performance features that allow the rider to relish the exhilarating freedom of speed and effortlessly navigate the streets.

Graham reviewed, "The bike Kommoda is for me as an older person, and 90% of the people who have stopped me so far to ask about this bike are of my generation and are looking for some means of getting to the shop or whatever. But they like the idea of step-through bikes because we all get older. We can't get our legs over the crossbar anymore. This bike is easy to ride, easy to learn, and has a soft suspension. As you get older, you're going to feel the bumps more, so yeah, it's a great bike for that, and after talking to Ron and riding his wife's bike, it influenced me to buy that bike. The other thing I like is that, as an ex-racer, this bike has some speed to them."

Financial hurdles are a constant in the fast-paced realm of motorsports, casting doubt on the future of numerous athletes and racing enthusiasts. Graham, an expert in constructing race bikes, is intimately familiar with these challenges. Acknowledging the importance of backing the motorsports community, Cyrusher extended a unique discount to Graham. As a gesture of support, Cyrusher is granting Graham a 50% reduction on the acquisition of a second Kommoda step-through electric bike. This is in recognition of his unwavering commitment to the motorsports industry.

Cyrusher invites riding enthusiasts to discover the advantages of the Kommoda ebike and how it enhances the innovative lifestyle of professionals like Graham and the exceptional achievements of teams like Veryard Racing. As Cyrusher supports those who contribute to the world of motorsports, it embraces the idea that innovation and comfort can enhance every aspect of life, on and off the track.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher is a reputable producer of electric bicycles for professionals that has been successfully marketed in more than 10 nations worldwide. The electric bikes pass rigorous international quality tests and meet CE, UL, Rhos and FCC requirements. An offline store test-ride service has also been introduced in a number of nations, including the USA, UK and France. Additionally, Cyrusher is making innovative inroads in water sports equipment, dedicated to creating products that redefine adventure on the water. Cyrusher will keep expanding its product range in both land and aquatic areas to satisfy more individuals, offering a solution for zero-carbon, fast and convenient urban traveling.

