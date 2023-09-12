COACH INTRODUCES "WEAR YOUR SHINE"

Campaign spotlighting the courage to overcome self-doubt and shine with confidence starring Dove Cameron, Lil Buck, Youngji Lee and Yanfei Song

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach today unveiled "Wear Your Shine," a campaign featuring Dove Cameron, Lil Buck, Youngji Lee, and Yanfei Song, and introducing the Coach Shine collection of metallic, sparkle and expressive bags, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Coach Introduces (PRNewswire)

The next chapter of Coach's storytelling grounded in the Courage to Be Real, its mission focused on inspiring audiences to express themselves authentically, "Wear Your Shine" positions fashion as a tool not only for personal expression, but for personal empowerment, too. Directed by Lope Serrano and photographed by Joshua Woods, with choreography by Emma Portner, the campaign is an inspiring message about overcoming self-doubt to shine brightly in fashion and in life, introduced with a series of films in which the cast face their inner critics, imagined as doubles who voice their self-doubts. Confronted as they are about to step out in the Coach Shine collection, the cast duel with themselves through playful, dream-like dance sequences and emerge ready to step out and shine.

The cast featured in "Wear Your Shine" introduces new members of the Coach Family who reflect Coach's mission to bring its "Courage to Be Real" message to life around the world through the stories of inspiring individuals who represent today's generation. In addition, the campaign features a cameo by global face of Coach Jennifer Lopez in a film where she confronts voices of self-doubt and dances like no one is watching, drawing upon her status as an icon who has inspired others to live more fully.

Part of Coach's Fall 2023 runway collection and Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers' vision of heritage redefined for today's generation, the Coach Shine collection introduces the Tabby bag and new Penn silhouette in metallic and patent leathers, "The Coach Shapes" bags in playfully expressive silhouettes and colors, as well as shearling ready-to-wear and footwear in metallics.

"Our story for Fall is inspired by the attitude of today's generation and our belief that our heritage can be the foundation for courageous self-expression," said Vevers. "Starting with the codes that define our house, we played with youthful proportions, color and novelty to create pieces that inspire a sense of possibility. 'Wear Your Shine' brings to life the spirit of the collection, as well as our belief that fashion can be a space for people to express themselves."

"The campaign's message was based on an insight we observed about our Generation Z consumers—that, often, it's an inner voice that keeps them from expressing themselves fully," said Coach Global Chief Marketing Officer and North America President Sandeep Seth. "It represents the continuation of our journey to not only connect emotionally with our consumers through stories that resonate deeply with them, but to make our brand a platform for their self-expression and the values they care about. 'Wear Your Shine' is the next chapter of our mission to inspire our customers to find the courage to express themselves."

Coach will additionally bring the campaign to life through experiences around the world, including immersive pop-ups that invite audiences to explore multi-sensory worlds inspired by the "Wear Your Shine" campaign, and digital storytelling, including a content series where creators in the Coach community share how they get dressed to step out and shine.

"Wear Your Shine" follows Coach's "In My Tabby" and "Courage to Be Real" campaigns grounded in Expressive Luxury, its vision of luxury focused on self-expression as defined by today's generation.

See the campaign here.

Shop the Coach Shine collection here.

CAMPAIGN FILM

CAMPAIGN IMAGES

FILM & PHOTOGRAPHY CREDITS:

Director: Lope Serrano

Photographer: Joshua Woods

Set Designer: Christian Stone

Stylist: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Movement Director: Emma Portner

Hair: Jacob Rozenburg (Dove Cameron), Owen Gould (Youngji), Taurus Jerome (Lil Buck), April Schuller (Song Yanfei)

Makeup: Kale Teter (Dove Cameron), Holly Silius (Youngji and Lil Buck), Maha Mimo (Song Yanfei)

Nails: Mel Lolli (Dove Cameron), Ronna Jones (Youngji and Song Yanfei)

Creative Agency: APE_CC

Creative Strategy: Mandai Loop

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Coach; #CoachNY, #WearYourShine #CourageToBeReal

ABOUT COACH

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Amanda Garcia Santana, Global Head of PR & Celebrity Relations

agarciasantana@coach.com

Brooke Hudson, Director, Global Brand Communications

bhudson@coach.com

Coach Introduces (PRNewswire)

Coach Logo (PRNewsfoto/Coach) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coach, Inc.