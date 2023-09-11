Univar Solutions Provides Science Based Targets Initiative Update

The Company will build a Scope 3 emissions reduction roadmap, targeting net-zero emission by 2050, outside of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) scope, while still being committed to existing near-term Scope 1 and Scope 2 goals.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an update to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey in regard to its alignment with net-zero emissions target setting. While remaining committed to our Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets, Univar Solutions will measure Scope 3 emissions reduction goals outside of the SBTi scope, opting to instead build a robust roadmap through close collaboration with its supply chain. The Scope 3 roadmap and in-development near-term goal will be published on the Univar Solutions ESG website and updated through the annual ESG report, ensuring credibility, and transparency as well as industry comparability.

"We look forward to working even closer within industry to progress our collective climate action commitments." - Jen McIntyre

"As a company with a value where 'We Do What We Say', this next step in our journey was necessary to better focus our efforts on climate action and emissions reduction in a way that enables us to partner with our suppliers on their emission reduction journeys," said Jen McIntyre, chief people & culture officer and executive ESG lead at Univar Solutions. "We look forward to working even closer within industry to progress our collective climate action commitments."

Originally announced in 2019, Univar Solutions will continue its pledge to the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' campaign supported by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), of which the company is a signatory member. Through its pledge to the campaign, the Company had set a target to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050, in support of the campaign's goal to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

"With ~95 percent of our combined emissions being associated with the products and services we source, our ability to reduce our Scope 3 and total emissions is heavily weighted by the actions of our suppliers and our ability to work with others to drive lower emissions," said Liam McCarroll, global sustainability director for Univar Solutions. "Building a roadmap with our supply chain partners will allow us to achieve challenging yet impactful targets as we continue our push to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050."

