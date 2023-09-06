Revolutionizing 3D Printing Speed: Anycubic Unveils the Kobra 2 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a renowned global leader in 3D printing technology, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its latest innovation, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Series. These cutting-edge Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers represent a significant milestone in the world of 3D printing, combining high-quality craftsmanship, affordability, and remarkable speed. The Kobra 2 Series made its debut on August 31st. To celebrate Anycubic's 8-year anniversary, seize the opportunity to acquire the new Kobra 2 Series at an exclusive early bird price, available until September 15th.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Series (PRNewswire)

Introducing the Anycubic Kobra 2 Series

Anycubic has consistently embraced rapid and intelligent printing technology. The entire Anycubic Kobra 2 Series boasts high-speed printing capabilities and supports remote control through a dedicated app, elevating the 3D printing experience. With a fresh user interface and a modular assembly design, these printers are ready to use within just 10-20 minutes after unboxing.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo - Speed Up, Catch Up

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo is the ideal entry-level FDM printer for those seeking high-speed printing without breaking the bank. Despite its affordability, of an impressive early bird pre-order price from $159 USD to its original price of $199 USD on Anycubic official store, this compact printer includes automatic bed leveling as a standard feature. With a maximum print speed of 250mm/s, it's five times faster than conventional printers operating at 50mm/s. The modular assembly and upgraded user interface streamline the setup process, allowing users to begin 3D printing within ten minutes.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro - The Speed Ace

Speed has always been a focal point in 3D printing discussions, and the Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro takes the lead as the fastest printer in the Kobra 2 series. Boasting a top print speed of 500mm/s and an acceleration rate of 20,000mm/s², it can construct a 3DBenchy model in just 15 minutes, with a great early bird pre-order price from $279 USD to its original price of $309 USD on the Anycubic official store. To maintain impeccable print quality at such speeds, the Kobra 2 Pro is equipped with double metal spindles and SG15 bearings for the X and Y axes, along with a dual lead screws Z-axis configuration. Additionally, it features vibration compensation and flow control, drastically reducing printing defects.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Plus - Balance Print, Thrilled Speed

For users seeking a well-balanced high-speed printer with a larger print area, of an early bird pre-order price from $399 USD to its original price of $449 USD on Anycubic official store, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Plus is the perfect choice. Its spacious build volume of 400 x 320 x 320mm allows for single-piece creations like helmets, while the impressive maximum print speed of 500mm/s ensures efficient printing. Smart features, including a filament runout detector and Anycubic app support, make the Kobra 2 Plus an intelligent and versatile printing companion.

Anycubic Kobra 2 Max - Speed Exceeds, Size Expands

The Anycubic Kobra 2 Max is the pinnacle of 3D printing technology in 2023. With an immense print area measuring 420 x 420 x 500mm, the gigantic printer is only priced at under $500 USD from only $479 USD, saving up to $90 USD to the original price of $569 USD on the Anycubic official store. It empowers ambitious makers to craft large, intricate designs effortlessly. With a remarkable maximum print speed of 500mm/s and an acceleration rate of 10,000mm/s², the Kobra 2 Max provides unprecedented speed and precision. Moreover, it supports remote control via the Anycubic app, enhancing the printing experience with intelligent features.

Price and Availability:

This limited-time early bird offer allows you to secure these exceptional 3D printers at unbeatable prices. Don't miss your chance to own the future of 3D printing. Visit the Anycubic Official Store now to pre-order your Anycubic Kobra 2 Series and experience innovation like never before. Act fast, as this special pricing offer concludes on September 15th, 2023.

Anycubic continues to push the boundaries of 3D printing innovation, and the Kobra 2 Series represents the culmination of years of research and development. For more information about these groundbreaking printers and to explore the future of 3D printing, please visit Anycubic's official website.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure that 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made its presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015.

