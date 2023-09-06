GolfStatus Announces Partnership With Chek to Facilitate Fund Disbursement

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus , the leading technology platform for charity golf tournament fundraisers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Chek , the fund disbursement platform transforming how social sector organizations send, spend, and manage their mission-critical funds. The partnership gives nonprofits and charities the tech tools to raise money through golf and then seamlessly allocate those donations directly to populations in need.

The partnership gives nonprofits the tools to raise money through golf and allocate donations directly to beneficiaries.

GolfStatus' golf event management and fundraising platform streamlines golf fundraisers and charity tournaments, saving organizers time and effort and helping raise more money. Chek will appear in GolfStatus' Marketplace , a one-stop shop of trusted vendors providing goods and services to golf tournament organizers. Chek's proprietary technology helps philanthropic organizations instantly and securely distribute funds to the populations they serve in the form of digital "Chek" cards, saving time and money. Through the use of customizable spending controls, Chek can also help ensure allocated funds are spent as intended, building donor trust and ultimately helping maximize impact.

"GolfStatus is all about helping nonprofits do more good," said Steve Mattern, Vice President of Operations at GolfStatus. "Chek shares that mission, and we're honored to work together to make organizations' workflows more efficient and their efforts more impactful."

"Chek and GolfStatus are two organizations that have an aligned mission to help nonprofits and those in need," said Nick Schedler, Co-Founder of Chek and the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "It's also no secret that golf raises more money for charity than any other sport out there. Forging the giving power of GolfStatus with Chek's revolutionary fund disbursement technology will no doubt drive unprecedented impact for the organizations we both serve."

Find out more about Chek and other GolfStatus Marketplace vendors by visiting https://golfstatus.com/marketplace/fund-disbursement-software-by-chek .

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Visit golfstatus.org .

About Chek

Chek is revolutionizing the way social sector organizations send, spend, and manage mission critical funds, transforming donors' giving experience in the process. Its proprietary, fund disbursement technology, with customizable spending controls, an easy-to-use app, digital wallet integrations, and the ability to securely and rapidly allocate funds, helps philanthropic organizations maximize their impact. By instantly distributing money via digital cards, ensuring donor dollars are spent as intended, and effortlessly recovering unused funds, Chek streamlines core processes, boosts efficiency, and cuts costs. And, with the platform's robust reporting and real-time visibility, Chek is integrating more trust and transparency into organizations' donor lifecycle, helping them grow and scale. Visit chekspend.com to learn more!

