TPM, Inc. Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation, Growth, and Service

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for Manufacturing and AEC firms, proudly announces its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of excellence in the industry. What started with $700 and an old blueprint machine back in 1973, is now a diversified technology business serving nearly 4,000 customers each year by more than 100 employees across the Southeast.

Over the past 50 years, TPM, Inc. has achieved significant milestones, including:

1973: Jerry Cooper establishes TPM as a blueprint printing company, revolutionizing the industry.

1985: TPM expands its offerings to include wide-format printers, accessories, software, and supplies.

1989: TPM becomes an Autodesk design software reseller, providing training and support to AEC firms.

1992: TPM launches TPM Color Lab, offering large-format printing services.

2000: TPM becomes an authorized SOLIDWORKS reseller and provides comprehensive training and support.

2001: TPM establishes a dedicated 3D/Additive Manufacturing division.

2021: TPM introduces TrebleHook, an AEC-specific CRM and Project Pursuit Platform.

TPM, Inc. has made a profound impact on the manufacturing and AEC industries. By providing cutting-edge technology solutions, exceptional support, and industry expertise, TPM has helped businesses thrive and achieve their goals.

Chris Fay, President of TPM, Inc., said, "I am so proud to have the opportunity to lead this amazing business and this amazing group of people. We constantly strive to preserve the legacy of what got us to where we are today while driving amazing innovation to be best prepared for tomorrow. As we launch our new Vivid Vision 2027, there are some incredibly exciting things on the horizon that will serve our customers for many years to come."

Jerry Cooper, Founder of TPM, Inc., added, "Starting this business and watching it grow over the past 50 years has been one of the most rewarding and exciting experiences of my life. I couldn't ever imagine that we would be where we are today but have to thank our amazing TPM family of employees, customers, and partners. Can't wait to see what the next 50 years brings."

As TPM, Inc. celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company has planned special events, initiatives, and promotions to commemorate this milestone and pave the way for a future filled with innovation and continued success.

