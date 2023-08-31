INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighted by a special 70th anniversary of the world's biggest drag race, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, and the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville to open the season, as well as a return to Phoenix, NHRA officials announced today its 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule.

NHRA RELEASES 2024 CAMPING WORLD DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE, INCLUDING RETURNS TO PHOENIX AND CHICAGO

As previously announced, the NHRA will open its season at legendary Gainesville Raceway on March 7-10. NHRA is also set to return to Phoenix for the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals on April 5-7 and the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will include 21 races at standout facilities across the country.

As the NHRA looks to expand its track network across the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, NHRA is in the closing stages of the selection process for two of the 21 events. Those locations and races – which will take place June 21-23 and July 12-14 – will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with the return of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, the NHRA will again be back at Route 66 Raceway on May 17-19 for the 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. The Chicago race hosted its first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race since 2019 this year and will return in 2024 as one of many exciting events taking place during the upcoming season.

"It is always a huge thrill to release our schedule for the upcoming year and I know the 2024 season will continue to build on all the excitement that's already taken place in 2023," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. "Celebrating our 55th annual event to open the season in Gainesville and our 70th event at Indianapolis is a great tribute to the longstanding traditions that have been built at these iconic tracks over the past several decades. Those will be two special moments in a year that will again feature a lot of fantastic racing at spectacular facilities across the country, including a return to Phoenix. We're excited for two future track announcements as well, and we appreciate all the fans, race teams, track partners and sponsors who all played a big role in helping put this exciting 2024 schedule together."

The 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway will open the NHRA season for the second straight year, with the highly-anticipated Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout also taking place in Gainesville. NHRA heads to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 21-24, the first of three straight West Coast races. The thrilling return to Phoenix follows on April 5-7, moving to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 12-14.

Two weeks later, the second four-wide event takes place with the 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 26-28 at state-of the-art zMAX Dragway. Route 66 Raceway, one of the most popular facilities on the NHRA tour, will welcome racers and fans on May 17-19, leading into a busy month.

Back-to-back races take place to open June, starting with the 11th annual New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., and continuing with the 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 7-9. Following the to-be-announced race on June 21-23, the 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will take place from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

July will feature a trio of races, including the 35th annual Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle on July 19-21 and the 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway on July 26-28.

The penultimate race of the regular season is in its traditional spot at Brainerd International Raceway with the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Aug. 15-18, leading into the world's biggest drag race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals takes place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 as racers will try to win a Wally on drag racing's grandest stage. The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout will also take place during the Big Go.

The stakes only continue to increase during the Countdown to the Championship, which will feature six races in the same locations as the past two seasons. That includes starting with three straight race weekends, including the 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway on Sept. 12-15, the 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway on Sept. 20-22 and the annual stop in St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway for the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 27-29.

The intense, can't-miss Countdown will then finish with the 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 10-13 at Texas Motorplex in Dallas, the second race of the season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and the history-making 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 14-17, where champions will be crowned in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

All races during the 2024 NHRA season will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. For more information on NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

March 7-10: 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. The race will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout.

March 21-24: 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 5-7: 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix

April 12-14: 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

April 26-28: 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 31-June 2: 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 21-23: TBA

June 27-30: 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 12-14: TBA

July 19-21: 35th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

July 26-28: 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 15-18: 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis. The race will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout.

NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 12-15: 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 20-22: 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte.

Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 10-13: 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 14-17: 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

