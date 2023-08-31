Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans for Multi-Year Investment Focused on Technology, Talent and Infrastructure

"Bring it Home" will enhance internal efficiencies and customer experience through reduced delivery times and carbon footprint

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. (CBH) today unveiled "Bring it Home," a multi-year investment plan to pave the future for continued growth across the organization centered on the customer experience. Through significant investments in talent, technology and infrastructure, CBH is committing to delivering a seamless, premium and personalized customer experience through a digital-first operating model and modern technology foundation.

"We have learned so much over the past three years as we have navigated through both a global pandemic and a supply chain crisis," said Janet Hayes, CEO of Crate & Barrel Holdings. "By leading with a modern mindset, we experienced unprecedented growth during these times of tremendous pressure and these investments will help us maintain that momentum."

With a focus on our valued customers, this modernization will optimize inventory, use real-time data to predict demand, automate decisions, and keep our promise of fast, complete and reliable delivery. Powered by an integrated, automated and AI-driven technology stack, these investments stretch across the entire company from internal efficiencies and sustainability to the customer shopping journey online, in-store and in the home. The "Bring it Home" strategy is comprehensive and includes:





Talent:

Double the size of the technology team over the next three years, hiring new product managers, engineers, architects, data scientists, and technology leaders.

Moving the business intelligence and customer relationship management to this new technology team to align the technology solutions with real-time outcomes, analytics and reporting.

Technology:

Building a new technology stack from the ground up for multi-brand, multi-channel, multi-country growth opportunities.

Accelerating universal apps and platforms with next-generation AI technology for a more personalized, premium and seamless customer experience.

Platforms:

Utilizing AI technology and automation to increase facility efficiencies and optimize inventory for quicker customer deliveries and a reduced carbon footprint.

Increasing automation across channels to easily identify and offer services for customers based on their preferences.

This new path forward enables the organization to optimize its supply chain with a proprietary process that maximizes efficiencies leading to an improved customer experience and reduced carbon footprint. With this new direction, CBH holds a strong outlook for its future and the ongoing acceleration and digitization of its modern omnichannel platforms and supply chain.

Hiring for "Bring it Home" is already underway. Interested candidates can visit https://jobs.crateandbarrel.com/ to learn more and apply.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

