Xinhua Silk Road: Fenjiu stands out at China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group Co., Ltd. attended the 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which was held in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from August 17 to 21.

Fenjiu stands out at China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo (PRNewswire)

During the expo, numerous exhibitors and visitors from across the world visited the pavilion, tasted Fenjiu and learned about the culture behind the liquor. Fenjiu's profound history and delicate taste impressed the guests of the expo.

In addition, the cocktail made with Fenjiu is also loved by the guests.

According to the company, Fenjiu has been introducing new ways of drinking and creating new consumption scenarios, making more people enjoy this ancient Chinese baijiu.

Themed "Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation", the expo has attracted over 1,300 companies from 26 provinces, regions and municipalities in China, and 40 countries and regions overseas.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/335834.html

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road