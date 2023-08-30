Announcing a new partnership to protect Switzerland with MozzyStop: Redefining insect protection.

LIVERPOOL, England, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingnature, a leading natural health products company and LivFul, Inc., an innovator in life science and repellent technology, are joining forces to introduce MozzyStop, a next-generation insect repellent, to Switzerland and Germany. MozzyStop is a game-changing, family-friendly lotion that will captivate users with its unmatched combination of long protection time, best-in-class safety profile, pleasant feel, and discreet scent. Get ready for a new insect repellent experience you'll genuinely enjoy.

With cases of Lyme disease on the rise in Switzerland, the need for a repellent that provides lasting and effective protection against ticks and mosquitoes has never been more critical. MozzyStop, powered by LivFul's groundbreaking STAYTEC™ technology and IR3535®, comes as a timely solution to safeguard you and your loved ones.

"We place quality above all else, and MozzyStop embodies that philosophy perfectly," emphasized Raffaele Carmine, Managing Director of Kingnature. "Our shared mission with LivFul, to help individuals live their potential, forms a strong foundation for this partnership. Together, we are producing a product that will redefine insect protection and enhance the well-being of our community."

Hogan Bassey, Co-CEO and co-founder of LivFul Inc. said, "Through our partnership with kingnature, we are excited to bring MozzyStop to Switzerland and empower individuals to enjoy their time without the interruption of pesky insect bites."

MozzyStop is dermatologically tested, suitable for the entire family (children from the age of 1y) and provides reliable protection for up to 14 hours. Unlike traditional repellents that rely on ingredients like DEET, MozzyStop's active ingredients are nature inspired: Geraniol, an essential oil found in plants , and IR3535®, a synthetic inspired from the naturally occurring amino acid beta-alanine .

The secret to MozzyStop's extended protection lies in LivFul's innovative STAYTEC™ technology, designed to control the release of the mosquito-repelling agent over 14 hours. This unique formula ensures that the repellent evaporates gradually, optimizing its effectiveness while reducing absorption into the skin. The smooth lotion leaves no oily or sticky residue on your skin, ensuring maximum comfort and eliminating concerns about dust and dirt clinging to it.

MozzyStop, available in a 100ml lotion format, can be ordered conveniently through kingnature.ch or kingnature.de (for orders from the European Union). Its water and sweat-resistant properties make it an ideal companion for outdoor activities, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors without the constant worry of insect bites.

For more information about LivFul's commitment to transformative health solutions, please visit livful.com. To learn more about the groundbreaking STAYTEC™ technology, please visit staytec.net. Find additional details about MozzyStop and kingnature on www.kingnature.ch.

LivFul Inc. is a pioneering health innovation and community development platform company driven by the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to live free, live well, and live to their full potential through access to transformative health solutions.

Kingnature specializes in the development, production, and distribution of natural, scientifically tested food supplements, functional foods, and natural cosmetics to promote sustainable health and well-being.

IR3535 is a trademark of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

View original content:

SOURCE LivFul, Inc.