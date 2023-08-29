Noble Profit Sets the New Standard For Climate With the First Integration of United Nations' SDPI Framework

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Profit announced today that it is the first technology platform to integrate the United Nations' new Sustainable Development Performance Indicators (SDPI) framework for transparent reporting of authentic sustainability assessment.

Noble Profit Sets the New Standard For Climate With the First Integration of United Nations’ SDPI Framework. (PRNewswire)

Noble Profit's BFlo technology is the first to integrate UN SDPIs for authentic sustainability performance assessment.

The United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD) led the 4-year process of developing indicators explicitly tied to the ecological and social thresholds that define sustainability. UNRISD consciously framed them with the term "authentic" to distinguish the UN SDPIs from other inauthentic "sustainability" indicators that neglect to reference sustainability thresholds.

Noble Profit has also integrated into the UN SDPI, its groundbreaking BFlo technology for veracity of claims around sustainability and climate.

BFlo technology was created out of the necessity for businesses to distinguish and measure their environmental and social impact with transparency for compliance as well as shared intelligence.

BFlo was the first digital ledger solution to integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has expanded to include verifiable credentials and other deep tech that enables transparent defensible data. BFlo technology addresses multiple challenges surrounding Environmental Social Governance (ESG) and climate reporting. By connecting sustainability impact to secure records, BFlo technology enables transparent immutable data and accountability for related financial assets.

Noble Profit is inviting companies to join the first BFlo Lab cohorts using the UN SDPI to give more transparency to ESG claims and gain shared intelligence. Interested companies can register for an invitation to join the BFlo Lab and take advantage of the technology implementation for transparency requirements, diligence, assurance and risk management, data analytics and other benefits.

Noble Profit has partnered with r3.0 (Redesign for Resilience & Regeneration), who supported UNRISD to develop the SDPI Framework, to offer a discount to its BFlo Lab members if they wish to attend the United Nations Sustainable Development Performance Indicators (UNSDPI) Training that r3.0 delivers.

"Noble Profit's integration of the UN SDPI into its BFlo data platform enables

authentic sustainability performance assessment, not only at the individual

company level, but also at the systemic level, benchmarking sustainability

performance across companies", says r3.0 Senior Director Bill Baue.

"In our work with UNRISD, we at r3.0 stressed the value of data platforms acting

as "leverage vectors" (riffing on Donella Meadows' famous notion of "leverage

points") by integrating the SDPIs to support robust identification of accountability

for the sustainability (or lack thereof) of companies' ecological and social

impacts. Noble Profit's BFlo system demonstrates vision in becoming the first

independent platform we're aware of to comprehensively integrate the SDPIs."

BFlo technology addresses multiple challenges surrounding ESG reporting today by connecting climate and other sustainability impacts to assets for transparent immutable data around the flow of resources.

Enabling the world's sustainability data to be connected within a data commons for shared intelligence, BFlo uses a decentralized repository providing a transparent method for investors and other stakeholders to monitor the flow of resources.

Noble Profit's use of BFlo technology also simplifies the process for businesses to distinguish themselves, measure their environmental and social impact and meet compliance for transparent reporting. BFlo technology simplifies the process of uniting disconnected information and increases veracity of claims.

The SDPI framework was created by the United Nations Research Institute for Social Development (UNRISD) to fill a need for quantifiable metrics of the sustainability performance of economic entities.

The UN SDPI framework leveraging BFlo enables stakeholders to gain information related to their socioeconomic, governance and environmental impact and performance relevant to achieving solutions through action.

"It was a natural progression to include the SDPI framework into our platform. Our prior work with the SDGs enables us to integrate BFlo technology to provide shared intelligence around the UN SDPI and real-time reporting of impact and the flow of resources," said Noble Profit CEO, Amy Seidman.

Noble Profit's integration of the SDPIs with BFlo technology enables sustainability performance assessment, as well as the ability to visualize sustainability performance at an institutional level. Noble Profit's solution provides simple reporting tools with sophisticated dashboards and analytics showing how annual UN SDPI and sustainability metrics are achieved. Bflo is providing the next level of data sovereignty. From the founder Amy Seidman's perspective, "enabling entities to maintain ownership of their data and to designate their information as open, public or private is entirely necessary for all stakeholders to participate."

BFlo solves the evolving global requirements for transparency and the UN SDPI solves the need to address annual reporting, as well as the quantification of impact and achievements over time. Using BFlo technology within the UN SDPI addresses the issues around ESG reporting with rampant greenwashing and missing verification by integrating verifiable credentials, digital defensibility with web3 and, over time, simplification of with AI which is being implemented to make it easier.

"The SDPI framework is the next layer of accountability required to propel sustainability forward and align our vision to connect the world's sustainability information. Our goal is to make it actionable for stakeholders across the sustainability ecosystem. Incorporating SDPIs into BFlo gives a way to report and achieve recognition for the impact making, and to access information more efficiently," says Seidman,

Noble Profit's SDPI Online Platform using Bflo technology provides an easy-to-use tool to assess the progress of organizations as they move towards sustainability. Noble Profit's BFlo technology enables users to produce a report and assess impacts or performance in relation to sustainability requirements and environmental and social thresholds.

https://bflo.io

https://nobleprofit.com

Register to participate in a transparency pilot using the UN SDPI as part of the BFlo Lab. Pilots around climate, circularity, ESG and SDGs are included in the Transparency Consortium for shared intelligence.

About BFlo Technology

BFlo technology is a blockchain protocol designed to connect the world's sustainability information using the UN SDGs as a common language, offering transparent proof of reputation and shared intelligence with a level of veracity missing from ESG reporting today. BFlo enables different entities to enter information and include verification for climate and other sustainability claims while maintaining ownership of their information. Utilizing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other Web3 technologies, BFlo easily enables entities to aggregate, visualize and share information, triangulate their impact to climate claims, and connect impact to assets.

About Noble Profit

Noble Profit is a public benefit corporation dedicated to connecting the world's sustainability information through media and technology. Its innovative BFlo technology makes it efficient for companies, governments and investors to report, verify, access and share sustainable business intelligence. Noble Profit provides trusted third party verification and uses BFlo technology to establish "proof of reputation" for stakeholders throughout the sustainable business value chain. BFlo is designed to enable the security, compliance and scale required to create transparency and accountability for a healthy sustainable business and financial ecosystem.

About r3.0



r3.0 promotes Redesign for Resilience and Regeneration. As a global common good not-for-profit platform, r3.0 crowdsources open recommendations for necessary transformations across diverse fields and sectors, in response to the ecological and social collapses humanity is experiencing, in order to achieve a thriving, regenerative and distributive economy and society.

UN SDPI Background



"Sustainability requires contextualization within thresholds. Sustainability measurement without context is simply not sustainability measurement. The release of the UNRISD Sustainable Development Performance Indicators marks a seminal moment in mainstreaming contextualization. It represents the first, comprehensive guidance to embedding thresholds in sustainability reporting the culmination of years of research and advocacy in support of a new generation of disclosure. A decade from now, historians will view the release of the SDPIs as a Brundtland moment in the urgent journey toward a just and thriving planet."

–Allen White, Co Founder, Global Reporting Initiative; Senior Vice President and Senior Fellow, Tellus Institute

The November 2022 release of "Authentic Sustainability Assessment: A User Manual for the Sustainable Development Performance Indicators" by UNRISD met with widespread acclaim. UNRISD Senior Research Coordinator (and Project Manager of the SDPI development process) Ilcheong Yi explained why:

"For the past two decades, there hasn't been sufficient guidance on how to

assess organizational sustainability in the context of ecological, social, and

economic thresholds, nor in the context of necessary transformations to the

status quo - until now.

The release of the UNRISD Sustainable Development Performance Indicators

sets a new norm, for the first time enabling authentic sustainability assessment

with thresholds and transformation explicitly integrated."

