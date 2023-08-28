LivePerson Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Customer Service and Support Technologies for Third Consecutive Year

Gartner Has Recognized LivePerson in Multiple Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, July 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that LivePerson has been included as a Sample Vendor in this report. The company's Hype Cycle reports share information about the promise of emerging technologies. A sample vendor is a company that provides a specific product or service that is relevant to a technology or innovation in the Gartner Hype Cycle.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In addition to being named a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies for three consecutive years, Gartner also recognized LivePerson as a Representative Vendor in the "Market Guide for Speech Analytics Platforms" (March 2023). This report provides insights for customer service and support leaders on implementing speech analytics technology to enhance customer experiences.

In 2022, Gartner mentioned LivePerson as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider in the report "How Should My Organization Leverage WhatsApp Business API for Rich Conversations?" (March 2022). This report advises software engineering leaders on the issues, trends and concerns when making decisions on WhatsApp support.

"Conversations are at the heart of doing business. With AI and automation helping to bring better conversations to life on a massive scale, the ability to deliver and continually improve conversational experiences is more important than ever," said Alex Kroman, Executive Vice President, Product and Technology at LivePerson. "We're delighted to be recognized in multiple Gartner reports, including this third consecutive year in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support."

To learn more about LivePerson's solutions for enterprise conversations, visit liveperson.com, and download the Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, 2023 using your Gartner.com login.

Disclaimer: GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

CONTACT: Mike Tague, mtague@liveperson.com;

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.