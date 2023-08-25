STRONGSIDE SOLUTIONS SUPPORTS MAUI-HAWAII FIRE VICTIMS THROUGH FUND-RAISING EVENT

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strongside Solutions Insurance Brokerage PLUS announces its participation in supporting those impacted by the devastating Maui-Hawaii fires. The Company is sponsoring Talk Story Nights, a unique gathering of musicians and island residents to raise funds for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

Strongside Solutions, LLC. (PRNewswire)

"We care about people and the companies that employ them. Helping survivors get the resources they need to be physically and emotionally healthy is not only our business but also our moral obligation", stated Wendell Strickland , founder and CEO of Strongside Solutions. "We are fortunate to be in a position to provide assistance and the positive energy emanating from Talk Story Nights with Ocean Vodka and Southern Rounds is commendable."

Loss of life is the ultimate tragedy leaving survivors to heal with the grief. The wellbeing of those alive including the businesses that provide livelihoods for them need help. Strongside Solutions represents the (healthcare) industry which most appropriately is giving back to those in time of need.

"We care about people and the companies that employ them. Helping survivors get the resources they need to be physically and emotionally healthy is not only our business but also our moral obligation", stated Wendell Strickland, founder and CEO of Strongside Solutions. "We are fortunate to be in a position to provide assistance and the positive energy emanating from Talk Story Nights with Ocean Vodka and Southern Rounds is commendable."

"When people are experiencing the worst is when we (especially in healthcare management) need to be at our best," Strickland added.

"Talk Story Nights is a way of healing through music with community gathering that will generate the momentum necessary to provide ongoing support for those impacted by the destruction," commented Shay Smith, founder and CEO of Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery (Makers of Ocean Organic Vodka). "A company like Strongside is aptly named as a silent hero behind the scenes boosting efforts like this."

The first events are scheduled for Tuesday - August 29 and Wednesday - August 30 at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula, Maui, Hawaii. Nashville and Hawaii artists will collaborate to create donations with 100% of ticket sales going to HCF Maui Strong Fund. The events are also scheduled to be aired throughout syndicated networks offering ways for viewers to make donations to the non-profit organization as well.

About Talk Story Nights

Talk Story Nights is an event-based program capturing a unique format of extraordinarily talented musicians who tell stories about creative inspiration and then perform their songs for music-loving fans. Presented by Ocean Organic Vodka and Southern Rounds TV. More information is available at https://event.oceandistillery.com.

About Strongside Solutions

Strongside Solutions Insurance Brokerage Plus is a national healthcare consulting management company with over twenty-years of proven results expertise. The company specializes in review, design, and implementation of holistic self-funded benefits programs that yield better performance with greater efficiencies. Using pragmatic yet creative approaches, non-mainstream processes are deployed that reverse trend increases, minimize administrative burden, and improve the overall healthcare experience for employees, members, and the employer. Unique optimizing programs provide 1) Financial Health for the Employer and Employee, 2) Plan Coverage Enhancement, and 3) High-Risk Claimant Liability Insulation. For more information visit https://strongsidesolutions.com.

About OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery

A dba of Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery (OOFD) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its' premium+ brands demonstrate consistent growth within several alcohol classifications. Ocean Organic Vodka has the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodkas that is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts thousands of visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with sample tastings, a Farm Café, and Farm Store featuring distillery exclusive spirits and other collectible branded items. Located at 4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, Maui, HI 96790. More information is available online at https://oceandistillery.com.

About Southern Rounds TV

Southern Rounds is Nashville's premiere songwriter round featuring country music's biggest hits performed by the songwriters. Southern Rounds was founded in 2019 with a vision of supporting songwriters, the lifeblood of the music business. Changes in the music business led to a streaming and a singles-based musical landscape, making it more difficult to make a living as a songwriter. Southern Rounds' mission is to give a voice to songwriters where they can showcase their songs and earn a living performing. Beginning with Covid-era online performances, Southern Rounds moved in 2022 to live, in-person monthly shows at Nashville's Analog @ The Hutton Hotel, widely regarded as the best listening room in Nashville, and continues to livestream worldwide. Co-founded by award-winning hit songwriter Wyatt Durrette and Richard Blackstone of Blackstone Entertainment, each show features the songwriters and stories behind some of country music's biggest acts including Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts, George Strait, Blake Shelton and more, while also showcasing rising stars such as Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley. Southern Rounds continues to expand its mission to include featured artist showcases and bringing the world's best songwriters to US and International venues. www.southernroundslive.com.

Media Contact: Wendell Strickland, sales@strongsidesolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strongside Solutions