TechSee Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the leading visual experience platform, has been recognized by Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.

MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

TechSee was chosen for bringing AI to the mainstream in the service industry. Deployed at thousands of companies, TechSee's remote video platform uses Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to better connect service teams with their customers. TechSee is powering a new wave of service virtualization adoption in the midmarket sector, which benefits both customers, through higher satisfaction, and companies, by cutting their costs to serve their customer bases.

"The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations. According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are nearly 200,000 U.S middle market businesses that represent one-third of private sector GDP, employing approximately 48 million people," said Adam Dennison, VP, Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. "The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that's why I'm so proud of the vendors and executives identified on this elite list for their consistent commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive. They should be applauded and commended for their dedication to this vital market segment."

"We are thrilled and honored to be named to the 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list. Our inclusion shows not only the importance of our Visual AI platform to the Mid-Market, but also is a reflection of our commitment to the success of our customers, OEMs, resellers, and alliance partners," Said Steve Egan, SVP of Alliances at TechSee.

The MES Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/midmarket100

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid.

For more information, visit www.techsee.me

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

