PatientPoint Content Leads 2023 National Health Information Awards With 79 Content Accolades

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint dominated the 2023 National Health Information Awards (NHIA), bringing home more content awards than any other organization for the 12th consecutive year. PatientPoint's 79 NHIA honors for 2023 (12 Gold, 17 Silver, 26 Bronze and 24 Merit) bring the organization's total content award count to more than 1,100 accolades, reinforcing PatientPoint's status as the most-awarded provider of patient education at the point of care.

The NHIAs are the most comprehensive consumer health publishing competition of their kind and have remained the gold standard in consumer health information for 30 years. As a NHIA honoree, PatientPoint joins nationally ranked hospitals, leading consumer health publishers, esteemed medical societies and trusted patient support and advocacy organizations in being recognized for exemplary health information programs.

PatientPoint health content earning 2023 NHIA awards spans 10 specialties including oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, neurology, urology, rheumatology, primary care, women's health and pediatrics. PatientPoint content earning NHIA Gold includes live-action pieces from PatientPoint Studios documenting real patient stories, educational segments on a host of topics including breast cancer and bipolar disorder and printed educational guides on topics such as lung cancer and type 2 diabetes. PatientPoint also brought home NHIA silver for its entire ophthalmology health education program.

"At PatientPoint, we know that impactful content delivered in the moments that matter along the care journey can create awareness, increase understanding, spark important conversations and improve outcomes," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "Our continued, year-over-year recognition from NHIA pushes us to new creative heights and reaffirms the power of our health content to inspire better health."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

