Optimizely Named a Leader in Content Management Systems by Industry Research Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems, Q3 2023. This news follows Optimizely's recent introduction of Content Graph capabilities to its composable Content Management System (CMS) that can be leveraged in a headless, traditional, or combined manner.

The Forrester report shared Optimizely "performs very well in personalization, A/B testing, and translation and localizations." Additionally, the report indicated Optimizely's CMS "excels at depth of content and audience analytics off the shelf (no additional licensing) and a strong ability to scale content delivery through its partnership with Microsoft Azure and its cloud native architecture."

"Content sits at the core of every digital experience," said Rupali Jain, Optimizely's Chief Product Officer. "Our product changes the entire content lifecycle into one continuous process of planning, creating, orchestrating, delivering, and optimizing instead of isolated tasks across disparate systems. In an age where customer preferences and intent changes quickly, we empower brands to personalize to each audience, backed by data and science rather than simply opinion. We believe this recognition from Forrester confirms we're on the right track."

Optimizely powers more than 10,000 brands with a deep global partner network, uniquely offering its users the choice of leveraging its CMS in the way that works best for their organization. With the addition of Optimizely's Content Graph, customers can more easily repurpose content, provide highly customized search experiences, and create compelling content blocks – ultimately enabling more dynamic content experiences.

This acknowledgment continues a trend of industry recognition for Optimizely. Optimizely was previously recognized by the firm as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave TM: Marketing Resource Management, Q3 2022, following Optimizely's acquisition of Welcome.* Earlier this year, Optimizely was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms .

Marketing leaders will have the opportunity to dive deeper into the leading DXP provider's offerings at Opticon in October.

Download the full The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more about Optimizely's capabilities.

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. We do that by reinventing how marketing and product teams work to create and optimize digital experiences across all channels. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we help companies around the world orchestrate their entire content lifecycle, monetize every digital experience and experiment across all customer touchpoints. Optimizely has 700+ partners and nearly 1500 employees across our 21 global offices. We are proud to help more than 10,000 businesses, including H&M, PayPal, Zoom, Toyota and Vodafone, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. At Optimizely, we live each day with a simple philosophy: large enough to serve, small enough to care. Learn more at optimizely.com.

