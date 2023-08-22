Formulated Materials® Secures US Patent for Game-Changing Sound Reducing Underlayment, Treadstone Elite®: Revolutionizing Sound Reduction in Construction Industry

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulated Materials®, a leading innovator in construction materials, is proud to announce the issuance of a US patent for its revolutionary product, Treadstone Elite®. This patent recognizes the unique design and exceptional performance of Elite, a sound reducing mat that offers unparalleled benefits in the construction industry.

Formulated Materials® FR25 application over Treadstone Elite® in a Multi-Family housing structure near Dallas, Tx. (PRNewswire)

"Receiving recognition from the USPTO for the innovation embedded in Treadstone Elite is a testament to our team's relentless commitment. — Michael Martin

Treadstone Elite distinguishes itself from conventional sound-reducing mats by incorporating revolutionary features that amplify both its functionality and longevity. Instead of relying on staples that could degrade acoustic advantages over time, like many mats, Elite naturally lies flat—ensuring consistent performance and undiminished sound-reducing benefits.

Moreover, Elite is characterized by its near-incompressibility. Such a standout attribute significantly reduces potential cracking in cement-based substances layered atop the mat. With Treadstone Elite, contractors and builders can ensure prime sound insulation without jeopardizing the structure's stability. Michael Martin, Business Unit Manager of Formulated Materials, remarked, "Receiving recognition from the USPTO for the innovation embedded in Treadstone Elite is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to pioneering a sound-reducing underlayment that elevates industry benchmarks."

The patented technology underpinning Treadstone Elite has undergone stringent testing, consistently demonstrating stellar outcomes. It excels in minimizing sound transmission and negating the attrition of its acoustic properties over time, making it an ideal choice for diverse settings like commercial properties, residential developments, educational facilities, and healthcare centers.

Beyond its exceptional acoustic attributes, Treadstone Elite ensures straightforward installation and enduring dependability. Its groundbreaking design paired with its steadfast quality makes Elite the preferred option for architects, contractors, and builders in search of paramount soundproofing solutions. Formulated Materials remains at the vanguard of pioneering innovation, consistently offering products that resonate with the dynamic demands of the construction industry. The US patent grant for Treadstone Elite further cements the firm's stature as a pioneer in crafting superior construction materials that consistently surpass anticipations.

About Formulated Materials

Formulated Materials is widely recognized as a leading manufacturer of gypsum cements, sound attenuating mats and innovative waterproofing solutions for the North American market. The company's product brands, including Treadstone®, Elevation® and Smart Batch® are considered by many to be the most popular and most trusted by industry professionals. Formulated Materials continually raises the standards for the multi-family construction industry through its commitment to innovation, performance, and exceptional customer service.

Formulated Material's Web site offers comprehensive resources including product and warranty information, installation specifications and technical support. For more information on the company's broad family of systems that make buildings safe from fire, quieter, more waterproof, and free from failures and litigation that plagues the multifamily construction industry, please call (844) 405-3676 or visit www.formulatedmaterials.com.

