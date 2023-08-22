Domino® Sugar Expands Golden Sugar Footprint Across Midwest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Domino® Sugar – the brand crafted by experts announces its expansion of Domino® Golden Sugar, a less processed option than white granulated sugar, throughout the Midwest. After a positive consumer response to its 2019 launch in the Northeast and word surfacing in new territories, the brand sought to ensure that even more households could experience an option that delivers the same high-quality sugar without compromising taste or performance.

Domino Sugar Golden 3.5 bag (PRNewswire)

"The growth Domino® Golden Sugar has experienced is no surprise thanks to the fact that it's less processed and measures, bakes, and dissolves like white granulated sugar while offering a distinct hint of molasses flavor that adds even more depth to every baker's creation," said Suzzette Arroyo, Director of Brand Management.

Domino® Golden Sugar is non-GMO Project verified; Vegan and Kosher certified; and gluten-free. As a free-flowing sugar, it is easy to scoop, spoon and pour. The sugar crystals retain more of the color and goodness from the sugarcane grown in the field, providing the perfect way to add less processed sweetness to a consumer's life.

Domino® Golden Sugar is now available across the Midwest in retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Roundy's, and online at Amazon.

To find a location in your area carrying the new Domino® Golden Sugar, please visit https://www.dominosugar.com/store-locator.

About Domino Sugar

For more than 100 years, Domino Sugar has helped millions of Americans bake something special and create memories that last a lifetime. Share the joy of baking with family and friends by using 100% pure cane sugar from Domino Sugar. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit www.dominosugar.com.

