Susan G. Komen® Continues its Partnership with Nature's Bounty® Nutritional Supplements to Benefit the Fight Against Breast Cancer

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen ®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced it is continuing its partnership with Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science brand and a leader in scientifically-backed vitamin and nutritional supplements. This partnership will help support Komen's mission to end breast cancer forever by aligning with a partner that is committed to funding research and care services for those impacted by breast cancer.

In addition to being a national sponsor for the 2023 Race for the Cure series throughout the country, Nature's Bounty is donating $0.50 for every bottle* of Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin, Nails Gummies purchased between August 18, 2023, and November 19, 2023, to Susan G. Komen. Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin, Nails Gummies can be purchased at select national retailers or at www.livepink.org.

"Nature's Bounty is a leader in the wellness space, and we are excited to continue our partnership with them this year," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Susan G. Komen. "They are committed to helping Komen raise critical funds for patient care services and research for those in the breast cancer community, and we look forward to continuing this partnership and getting closer to ending this horrible disease."

Studies show that adopting healthy habits, such as regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are linked to a lower risk of breast cancer. Each year, nearly 300,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Komen is working to save lives and empower women with information on ways they can lower their risk of developing breast cancer, which includes adopting healthy lifestyle habits. This partnership will help Komen continue to spread awareness about breast cancer and encourage individuals to adopt healthy habits to lower their risk.

"Breast cancer knows no boundaries as it impacts women of all ages and races. As a leading women's wellness brand, we are committed to helping women achieve their health goals, and one important way we can do this is by raising awareness of breast cancer and how women can detect signs and symptoms early for the best possible outcomes," commented Aileen Stocks, President Vitamins, Minerals, Herb Supplements, Nestlé Health Science. "We are proud to continue our support of Susan G. Komen and its 2023 Race for the Cure events throughout the country, and we hope to inspire others to support this important cause."

Nature's Bounty's 2023 3-Day® National Series Sponsorship and 2023 Greater NYC Race for the Cure® Gold Sponsorship, include support for the following events:

3-Day Series

New England (August 18–20)

Denver ( August 25-27 )

Chicago (September 8–10)

Dallas-Ft. Worth (October 27–29)

San Diego (November 17–19)

Greater New York City Race for the Cure

Central Park ( September 10 )

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and with partners like Nature's Bounty we have the ability to spread awareness among those who may be affected," said Susan Brown, Sr. Director, Health Information & Publications at Susan G. Komen. "Sharing information about early detection, breast cancer warning signs and symptoms, and resources for patients is made possible through Komen's programs and corporate partners such as Nature's Bounty. We are thrilled to continue this partnership and continuing the fight against breast cancer."

To learn more about Susan G. Komen events, please visit www.komen.org. For more information about Nature's Bounty and its support of Susan G. Komen, please visit www.naturesbounty.com/pages/susan-g-komen.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, Nature's Bounty®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists, and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*Donations are for each specially marked product sold in select retailers. Together with other program initiatives, Nature's Bounty will make an aggregate guaranteed minimum donation of $300,000 to Komen, not to exceed $350,000.

About Susan G. Komen® Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

