Canadian Red Cross Maximizes Fundraising Potential to Support Communities in Crisis with Genesys Customer Journey Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced that the Canadian Red Cross (CRC) is now able to secure more philanthropic revenue through deeper insights into donor behavior to better support those in need during crisis. According to the CRC, after implementing Pointillist®, the Genesys Customer Journey Management platform, the organization was able to transform its approach to fundraising into an efficient, repeatable strategy for monitoring its current and future campaigns.

In today's economic climate, nonprofit organizations worldwide are facing increased pressure, with heightened demand for aid, stronger fundraising headwinds and the need to enact cost savings methods to stretch their already tightly controlled budgets. For these organizations to be successful during challenging times, they must ensure they're operating efficiently and using resources optimally to provide the critical services so many depend on.

For the CRC, dedicating resources to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need is its top priority. And to support those who are struggling or have been affected by a disaster, it's imperative to provide an effortless and efficient way for people to donate is imperative.

Previously, the CRC struggled with visibility across siloed revenue channels, making it difficult and time consuming to analyze the giving journey. It also couldn't deliver a seamless donor experience. The organization turned to Genesys for a solution that would allow it to visualize the donor journey and link donor behavior to key operational and experience metrics. The CRC used Genesys AI to uncover the specific points in their donor's gift-giving journey to identify the drivers behind recurring gift sign-ups, as well as where donors were abandoning or cancelling their donations.

Using the Genesys Customer Journey Management platform, the CRC could analyze and measure the data at a granular level to gain deeper insights into what led to successful contributions and failed efforts. Based on these learnings, the CRC established a strategic journey management approach to improve results and uncover new and lost revenue opportunities for additional projects, which resulted in:

$1.4 million of potential donation revenue identified from analyzing just one campaign where prospects abandoned their carts

More than 6,800 potential philanthropists identified for re-engagement after failed donation attempts

Over $300,000 in lost revenue identified in one year from donor lapses due to inefficient follow-up campaigns from external vendors

"Once we started using the Genesys Customer Journey Management platform, we were able to really visualize donor behavior, and it revealed their actual paths across our channels, not the ones we assumed and wanted them to take," said Andrew George, Director of Direct and Integrated Marketing at CRC. "This helped us especially during a specific campaign where we discovered that our repeat donors didn't care about a fancy, expensive campaign, but really wanted it to be simple and convenient to give. We were able to create personalized experiences for our different donors based on our analysis."

"Donor loyalty is difficult to develop and invaluable to keep for charities to fulfill their missions," said Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer at Genesys. "The donation potential the Canadian Red Cross uncovered by analyzing just one campaign is a testament to implementing the right experience orchestration technology to maximize results. During a time when every dollar counts, it's now easier for the Canadian Red Cross to visualize insights and make adjustments that ultimately results in helping them increase funds so they can provide lifesaving support."

To learn more about how Canadian Red Cross is expanding its donor management with Genesys, visit the CRC Case Study or Listen to the CRC on the Genesys CX Green Room.

