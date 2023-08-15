Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer of technology-driven products that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, and data com products, today announced that Jason Willey, Vice President of Investors Relations, is scheduled to participate at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 24, 2023 in Chicago, IL. Resideo's presentation is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. CT and interested parties can listen to a webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of Resideo's website at https://investor.resideo.com.

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

