Lockton announces Greg Spore as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Spore as the new U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader. This addition reinforces Lockton's commitment to innovation, growth and unparalleled client service in key financial lines.

Greg Spore joins Lockton as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader (PRNewswire)

"The addition of Greg, who has a proven track record of leadership and innovation, reflects Lockton's goal of attracting the industry's best talent," said Said Taiym, U.S. COO. "Greg's focus on achieving market-leading outcomes will benefit our clients, our people, insurer partners, and help the practice remain an area of immense growth for Lockton."

In his new role, Spore will be responsible for driving successful results for clients and strategic growth with Lockton's insurer partners, focusing on financial, professional, and cyber risks. He will also collaborate closely with Lockton's analytics team to develop strategies for Lockton Financial Services and the broker's Cyber & Technology Practice. He is based in Chicago.

"Greg's extensive knowledge and experience in financial lines will be instrumental in driving exceptional results for our clients," said Devin Beresheim, EVP, Specialty Practices Leader. "With his leadership, we will create and implement market-leading strategies to execute with insurers."

Spore has 34 years of insurance industry experience and is a proven leader in financial lines. He joins Lockton from Guy Carpenter, where he most recently served as the Financial Lines Center of Excellence Leader. Prior to that role, he was the U.S. FINPRO Placement Leader for Marsh, where he was responsible for premium in several product lines, including directors and officers liability (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber. He also led analytics for the practice and provided strategic advice to clients related to complex placements and claims.

"I am thrilled to join an independent organization with a clear focus on growth and superior client service," said Spore. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Lockton and the financial services team."

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com .

Lockton: Uncommonly Independent (PRNewsfoto/Lockton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockton