Kevin Baird Named as Chief Executive Officer of IAC Group

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC today announced the appointment of Kevin Baird as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kevin will replace David Prystash, who is retiring. Kevin joins IAC after most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Tenneco, a global manufacturer of automotive products for OEM and aftermarket customers. At Tenneco, Mr. Baird was responsible for managing multi-national operations across 196 manufacturing sites with 71,000 global team members. Prior to joining Tenneco, Mr. Baird served as the President & CEO of Guardian Glass, LLC as well as the President & CEO of SRG Global, Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin as our new Chief Executive," said IAC's Board Chair Phil Martens. "He is a dynamic, values-driven business leader who has a diverse background of experiences and an excellent track record of delivering strong performance in the global automotive industry. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and in-depth experience managing all aspects required of a successful global Tier 1 automotive supplier."

"While the automotive landscape is rapidly evolving with electrification, IAC is a uniquely positioned supplier, focused on providing its customers with the highest quality interior components. The increased emphasis that all OEM's are placing on interiors as a powertrain agnostic differentiator across platforms provides IAC with a unique opportunity to become a true leader in this area," said Baird. "I'm looking forward to partnering with IAC's leadership team and its over 18,000 employees to continue producing best-in-class, innovative products to serve our customers."

Michael Kreger, Senior Partner of Gamut Capital thanked David Prystash for his tenure at IAC: "We appreciate David's leadership throughout the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting semi-conductor chip shortage. David effectively navigated the business through these headwinds and leaves IAC well-positioned for continued success. We wish him even greater success as he embarks on the next chapter of his life".

IAC is a full service global automotive supplier that is a leading supplier of powertrain agnostic interior components and solutions to all leading automotive OEM's. It is privately held and a portfolio company of Gamut Capital Management. IAC has over 18,000 employees with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. The main product lines produced by IAC include: door trim panels, overhead systems, floor consoles and instrument panel sequencing and assembly. To learn more please visit www.iacgroup.com

Gamut Capital Management is a New York-based private investment firm managing in excess of $2 billion in assets focused on the middle market. Founded in 2015, Gamut's senior deal professionals have executed investments in over 50 companies in North America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.gamutcapital.com.

