The Council for Disability Awareness Announces Death of President, Carol A. Harnett

She was a Speaker, Writer, and Passionate Advocate for Wellness

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that the Council for Disability Awareness announces the death of President, Carol Harnett. Harnett died on August 11, 2023, in Durham, NC, from complications of cancer. Harnett was an energetic leader who sought innovative ways to engage employees and corporations in the creation and use of insurance benefits. She was a well-known industry trendspotter and corporate storyteller who spoke frequently at national wellness and human resources conferences.

Harnett began her career as an exercise physiologist who trained a diverse range of people from elite athletes to pregnant women to injured workers. Prior to her leadership with the CDA, Harnett held key positions in the insurance industry as the Vice President and National Disability and Life Practice Leader for The Hartford and The Prudential's Director of Resources and Rehabilitation Services. She also led the Kessler Institutes for Rehabilitation's industrial medicine department.

Jordan Jordanov, CDA Board Chair and VP at American Fidelity, along with Scott Delisi, Vice Chair and VP at Ameritas, on behalf of the Board Members and the CDA management team, extend their heartfelt sympathies to Harnett's family.

The Council for Disability Awareness is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the American workforce understand the impact of absence from work on their incomes and financial plans. The CDA engages in communications, research, and educational activities that provide information and helpful resources to consumers, employers, advisors, and others who are concerned about the impact illnesses, injuries, and life events have on people's incomes and financial futures. Information is offered at disabilitycanhappen.org, blog.disabilitycanhappen.org, and the consumer site, realitycheckup.info.

