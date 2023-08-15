Connected Nation makes tech investment to increase access to broadband tools, tips, and information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation, in partnership with Hatfield Media, announced today the unveiling of an enhanced, user-focused, and streamlined website. These innovative changes are designed to improve access to and understanding of the services, programs, and resources regarding broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies the national nonprofit offers to individuals, communities, and states.

Connected Nation (PRNewsfoto/Connected Nation) (PRNewswire)

Being an innovative, impactful nonprofit means being willing to examine what our team can do better to serve others.

"Being an innovative, impactful nonprofit also means being willing to examine what our team can do better to serve those we seek to help," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO. "Our mission to close the Digital Divide is vast. It touches everything from telework to telehealth to community and statewide broadband planning. For that reason, we need to find ways to be accessible to people from all walks of life, including decision makers at the community, state, and federal level. To that end, we have been working behind the scenes for nearly nine months to create a more accessible and user-friendly website, and we are excited to finally be able to share that with the world."

Over the past nine months, staff with Connected Nation and Hatfield Media have collaborated to develop the new website — the latter providing guidance on best practices for desktop and mobile use, including design, SEO, and backend needs, while Connected Nation's team worked on creating improved, streamlined content and resources.

"Internet connectivity is an essential service," said Drake Hatfield, President & CEO, Hatfield Media. "Connected Nation's mission is to help families and individuals attain access to high-speed internet and help them understand how it can be leveraged to improve their lives. For that reason, we are honored to be involved in this endeavor with a national nonprofit that's having such a positive impact in communities across the United States.'

On the new website, connectednation.org, visitors will find a wide range of services, programs, and resources that can be leveraged by individuals and communities, including:

As Connected Nation receives feedback on the new site, the nonprofit will continue to evolve its content and functionality to better meet the needs of families, businesses, farmers, and communities — both urban and rural — across the United States.

Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connected Nation