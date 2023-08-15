Connatix Ranks On The Inc. 5000 List For The Third Consecutive Year

Connatix is Among America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. has revealed that Connatix ranks among the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the third year in a row. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"It's an incredible honor for Connatix to be recognized for the third year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list," says David Kashak, CEO and Co-Founder of Connatix. "This achievement reflects our dedication to our clients, commitment to innovation, and the collective efforts of our talented team. We see this not as a destination but as a milestone on our ongoing journey to build a better advertising ecosystem for publishers and advertisers."

Connatix secured the 2,626th position on the list overall, and impressively ranked 31st in the media category. Connatix stood at 189th in the New York-Newark-New Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA regions. The company's remarkable expansion is attributed to its innovations in online video for advertisers and publishers. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps publishers deliver, monetize, analyze and create video, while providing advertisers with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic." Says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"In the face of unprecedented challenges, Connatix's continued inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's tenacity and drive," says Jenn Chen, President and CRO of Connatix. "We're honored to be recognized among America's fastest-growing companies, reflecting our commitment to innovation and excellence in a dynamic entrepreneurial landscape."

About Connatix:

Connatix is a video technology company that powers the world's stories with effortless, empowering, and inspiring solutions. Through a proprietary full-stack platform, Connatix helps publishers deliver, monetize, analyze and create video, while providing advertisers with premium video inventory and precise Deep Contextual™ targeting. Sitting at the forefront of innovation, Connatix leverages the power of AI to optimize revenue and ensure relevancy, efficiency and scale across campaigns.

Connatix currently works with 350+ publisher groups across thousands of sites and leading brands and agencies. The private equity-backed business has been named an AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player for two consecutive years and included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies for three consecutive years. Founded in 2014, Connatix is headquartered in New York City and continues to expand its global footprint with offices in London, Cluj-Napoca, and Tel Aviv.

For more information on Connatix, visit www.connatix.com .

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

