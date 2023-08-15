Alpine Continues to Invest in Alpine Park with the First AI Character Integration on Roblox

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of "Alpine Park" on Roblox in May, Alps Alpine North America, Inc. ("Alpine") continues to invest in the virtual world and younger fan base by adding a new AI (artificial intelligence) character integration to the game experience. Designed in collaboration with Inworld AI, Trigger XR, and Stage3 Agency, Alpine is the first commercialized brand to launch this feature on Roblox.

"We're no stranger to having 'firsts' in the car audio industry, but now we're excited to be the first commercialized brand to introduce an AI Character integration on the Roblox platform," said Mike Anderson, Executive Director of the Alpine Brand Aftermarket Division at Alps Alpine North America, Inc. "This feature will be instrumental in engaging with the younger generation and provides them with a unique opportunity to learn about the Alpine brand in a more casual and approachable environment that's tailored to their interests."

The new integration, powered by Inworld AI , a developer platform for AI characters, allows users to chat with NPCs (non-playable characters) modeled after an Alpine "Brand Specialist" and an Alpine "Fandom Enthusiast." The characters are preprogrammed to discuss Alpine's product story and fandom using custom knowledge bases and distinct personalities designed to align with the Alpine brand.

The Alpine Brand Specialist, "Cohen," represents the Alpine brand and is a wealth of product, tech, and service knowledge. His main objective is to educate users on the brand, help them feel empowered in their purchase decisions, and visit their local Alpine Authorized Retailer.

The Alpine Fandom Enthusiast, "Carlos," is a longtime lover of the Alpine brand who enjoys an active weekend lifestyle. Donning the iconic Alpine "Chiclet" tee (available for purchase on the Alpine website www.alpine-usa.com ), his main objective is to meet and engage with fellow Alpine fans and share their enthusiasm for the products and services of the brand.

In addition to providing a unique brand experience for the younger generation, the launch of this feature positions Alpine for future retail opportunities on and off the platform.

"Trigger XR is so excited to work with Alpine on this groundbreaking Roblox launch," said Jason Yim, Founder and CEO of Trigger XR. "Not only will we be creating a fun and engaging playground and a showcase of Alpine's products and personality, but it will also be the world's first commercialization of Inworld's AI character platform into Roblox. We believe this pioneering approach – applying character AI from the games industry to solve retail challenges – will set an early blueprint for both virtual and physical shopping experiences in the near future."

Users can find the characters in Alpine Park on the "showroom" floor near the Alpine demo vehicles.

Roblox is a mass multiplayer platform with over 200 million active users each month and can be accessed online on a computer or PC, a smartphone via Google Play or the App Store, an Xbox gaming system, or a VR headset. Alpine Park can be found by searching "Alpine Park" on the Roblox platform or at https://www.roblox.com/games/12956278832/Alpine-Park .

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators, and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

Inworld AI is a developer platform for building AI characters. Inworld goes beyond large language models (LLMs) and adds performance, configurable safety, knowledge, memory, narrative controls, multimodality, and more. The company focuses on enabling character-based interactions for immersive experiences like video games, brand activations, and training simulations. Inworld is backed by top-tier investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft's M12 fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Disney Accelerator, and Epic MegaGrants.

Trigger XR is the world's most experienced XR developer and agency. For over 14 years, they've been strategizing, building, and running AR, VR, XR and immersive experiences for the world's top brands, including Disney, Verizon, LEGO, the NBA, the PGA TOUR, Nike, Sony, Starbucks and Molson Coors, along with premium entertainment IP including Spider-Man, Star Wars, Avengers, Jurassic World, and more. Trigger XR is also exclusive early development partners with Niantic, Qualcomm, Snap, Meta, Adobe, and Google, as well as premier partners with 8th Wall and Unity. For more information about Trigger XR, visit www.triggerxr.com.

