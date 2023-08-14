Orthopedic brace can help reduce pain from Hallux Valgus - The Footing Health K releases Toe braces!

Launch of an instrument to correct bunions

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the toes are corrected, our entire body shape, starting from the toes, is corrected. The process of correction starting from the toe can be seen as a process of correcting the connection between bones. It also means distributing the weight of both feet evenly.

The Footing Health K toe brace invented by the company's developer this time has connections to the third and fourth toes of the braces, and silicon, loess, germanium, and charcoal are inserted as materials to patent them, a company official explained.

The toe is a cornerstone that supports the human body and a control tower that adjusts body balance. This is why our body is a connection from toe to head, so it affects each part. The developer said, "If you understand the toes properly, you will understand the mystery of the human body properly. "We've been living without knowing our toes so far," he said. He takes the lead in creating a culture of toe-foot health and natural healing.

Concrete and asphalt roads are one of the causes of toe deformation. Also, socks and shoes that we wear every day can cause toe deformation. These causes prevent the toes from being straightened, causing pain, calluses, edema, and deformation, and preventing the body from functioning smoothly.

The company's CEO said, "Braces do not just correct toes, but help balance the human body and distribute weight to achieve vital health of the human body," and introduced the role of braces in today's environment that harms foot health. In addition, "toe braces are also effective in removing athlete's foot, eczema, and dead skin cells by spreading out your toes in a balanced manner," he said.

Footing Health K toe braces can be worn between toes in daily life for toe correction and are made of silicon and have red clay and germanium added. The product can be expected to be effective if some deformation of the toe, such as alopecia, progresses or the entire shape of the foot continues due to long-term deformation.

It can be worn by people with cold feet, cramps, and frequent sprains. "Footing Health K toe braces should be corrected because toe deformation leads to foot deformation and affects the body in the long run," a company official said. "Wearing footing health K toe braces helps to balance the body's weight to five toes."

"Very Good Happiness," a healthcare company located in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Concentration Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2JGN9DW

