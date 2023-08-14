Kennametal to Host Investor Day at the NYSE on September 8, 2023

Kennametal to Host Investor Day at the NYSE on September 8, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) (the "Company") announced today that it will host an Investor Day for the financial community at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Kennametal logo (PRNewsfoto/Kennametal Inc.) (PRNewswire)

President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Rossi and key members of the Executive Management Team will present information regarding the Company's growth and innovation strategy and outline the medium-term operational and financial targets through fiscal year 2027.

Formal presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. EDT and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. Seating is limited and registration is required. Investors can access registration information on the Company's Investor Day website here.

The in-person event will feature an Innovation Room, with product and solution displays showcasing the strength and diversity of Kennametal's innovative product offerings.

The event will also be webcast live on Kennametal's investor relations website.

For more information regarding this event please visit Investor Day 2023. If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at investors@kennametal.com.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.