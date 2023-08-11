SPACEMAN Unveils the SPACEMAN 10k Pro: A Revolutionary Vape Experience Designed by SMOK

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEMAN, a pioneering force in vaping, proudly introduces the SPACEMAN 10k Pro. This groundbreaking disposable vaping device, designed by industry leaders SMOK, combines power, technology, and aesthetics, redefining the vaping experience. With an impressive 10,000 puffs and an intelligent smart screen, it sets a new standard for disposable vapes.

SPACEMAN 10k Pro (PRNewswire)

At the heart of the SPACEMAN 10k Pro lies an exquisite fusion of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, propelling it to the forefront of disposable vaping innovation. This exceptional product boasts the following key attributes:

Sustained Pleasure: Say goodbye to frequent replacements. The SPACEMAN 10k Pro boasts an impressive 10,000 puffs, a testament to its enduring nature. Embrace uninterrupted satisfaction as you explore the world of flavors and sensations.

Empowering Intelligence: Experience the digital age of vaping. The SPACEMAN 10k Pro features an intelligent smart screen that provides real-time insights. Monitor your battery life, and e-liquid levels with precision, staying in control of your vaping experience.

Flavor Mastery: Elevate your senses with the advanced 0.7 Ohm meshed coil. Each inhale offers unparalleled flavor and impressive vapor production, making every puff a delightful journey.

Customization at Your Fingertips: Tailor your vaping experience with MTL (mouth-to-lung) and RDL (restricted direct lung) airflow control settings. Adjust the airflow for your perfect vaping sensation.

Empowering Performance: The SPACEMAN 10k Pro boasts an 800mAh rechargeable battery, ensuring prolonged vaping sessions without compromise. Over time protection and short-circuit safeguards enhance safety.

Inspiring Design: Captivating aesthetics unite transparency and metal, creating an eye-catching yet functional masterpiece that stands out from the crowd.

Step into the vaping evolution with the SPACEMAN 10k Pro. It's all about effortless convenience, peak performance, and embracing the coolest disposable vape tech, artistry, and customization.

For more information, please visit https://www.spacemans.com. Stay connected and informed by following us on Instagram @spaceman.vape.

Media inquiries can be directed to: marketing@spacemans.com

About SPACEMAN:

Prepare for an out-of-this-world vaping experience! SPACEMAN is designed by SMOK, a vaping expert with over 13 years of industry leadership. Just like astronauts pushing the boundaries of space, we are here to push the limits of vaping innovation. Our carefully crafted products capture the daring spirit of exploring the unknown. Brace yourself for a lifestyle that's all about fearless exploration. Elevate your vaping journey with SPACEMAN, where top-notch quality meets cosmic cool. Join the SPACEMAN squad and dive into a vaping adventure that's not just about products - it's a lifestyle that adds joy, inspiration, and empowerment to your world.

SOURCE Spaceman