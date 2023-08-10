Deals
Oconee Financial Corporation (OSBK) Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2023.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2023, was $1,018,744 or $1.14 per common share.  This compares to $1,229,477 or $1.37 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year, a decrease of 17.2%.  The decrease in net earnings for the second quarter 2023 was mainly attributable to a decrease in non-interest income of $917,000 and an increase of non-interest expense of $555,000 over the same period of 2022, offset by an increase in net interest income of $1,200,000 compared to the same period of 2022.  The decrease in non-interest income was due to a reduction of $650,000 in SBA loan related income.  $327,000 of the increase in non-interest expense was expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Elberton Federal").   The net interest income increase was mainly due to increases in interest income on loans of $1,016,000, interest income on investments of $719,000, and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $284,000.  Second quarter of 2022 also included an after tax gain on sale of bank premises of $167,000.

Unaudited net income, YTD as of June 30, 2023, was $2,146,427, or $2.39 per common share.  This compares to $1,819,853 or $2.03 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 17.9% in net earnings YTD as of June 30, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.  YTD earnings for 2023 also includes after tax project expenses related to our merger with Elberton Federal of $325,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2023, were $526.2 million, compared to total assets of $536.7 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2%.  Total loans were $297.7 million and total deposits were $463.5 million as of June 30, 2023.  This compared to total loans of $295.6 million and total deposits of $494.9 million at December 31, 2022.  As of June 30, 2023, total loans increased 0.73% and total deposits decreased 6.3% versus December 31, 2022.  The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits.  Book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $40.79 versus $32.43 at December 31, 2022.  The increase in book value per share during the year was largely due to retention of earnings, as well as improvement in the unrealized loss position in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted, "We were pleased with the second quarter results for 2023.  These results, in comparison to second quarter results of 2022, show that we continue to successfully navigate a challenging interest rate environment.  We continue to see good loan production and credit quality remains very sound.

During second quarter, we expanded into the Central Georgia market with the opening of our Macon financial center.  During the second quarter, we also commenced an offering of common stock in conjunction with our acquisition of Elberton Federal.  The offering was oversubscribed and raised $4.3 million."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates six full-service financial centers in Georgia, located in Oconee, Athens Clarke, Gwinnett and Macon-Bibb counties, including its newest location in Elbert County.    In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank proudly serves its communities, providing unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and brings exceptional value to all stakeholders, through local ownership, involvement, and decision making. The bank strives to be essential to those it serves, by creating remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others. Oconee Financial Corporation was established in January 1999 to serve as the holding company of Oconee State Bank.

Please visit Oconee State Bank's website, www.oconeestatebank.com for a full listing of products and services.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET












6/30/2023


12/31/2022





(Unaudited)



ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$         32,777,631


$          51,430,016



Securities available for sale (at fair value)

160,056,235


159,640,457



Other investment

820,800


285,500



Mortgage loans held for sale

3,553,962


140,409










Loans, net of unearned income

302,025,228


300,130,642



Allowance for loan loss

(4,285,437)


(4,549,357)




Loans, net

297,739,790


295,581,285










Premises and equipment

8,065,484


8,000,576



Other assets

23,207,841


21,669,411




Total Assets

$       526,221,743


$        536,747,654








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:






Deposits

$       463,562,464


$        494,869,684



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

13,000,000


--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,830,368


9,818,393



Dividends payable

--


--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,258,211


2,976,386




Total Liabilities

489,651,043


507,664,463









Stockholder's Equity:






Common Stock

1,796,746


1,795,900



Restricted Stock

(72,695)


(43,528)



Additional Paid in Capital

4,192,523


4,176,342



Stock Subscription

3,765,147


--



Retained earnings

38,149,166


36,764,762



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives

(11,260,187)


(13,610,285)




Total Stockholder's Equity

36,570,699


29,083,191











Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$       526,221,743


$        536,747,654











Book Value Per Share

$                  40.79


$                   32.43

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD












6/30/2023


6/30/2022





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           4,349,798


$            3,333,559



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

189,543


192,939




Treasuries & Agencies

1,045,674


323,493




 Corporate

94,766


94,766



Federal funds sold & other

373,890


89,475





6,053,670


4,034,232









Interest Expense:






Deposits

836,212


158,246



Other

274,943


155,987



Total Interest Expense

1,111,156


314,233











Net interest income

4,942,515


3,719,999









Provision for loan losses

26,143


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

4,916,371


3,719,999









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

159,831


160,443



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets

--


218,227



Securities gains (losses), net

--


--



Mortgage banking income

234,534


238,374



SBA loan related income

62,807


712,838



Commissions on investment sales

35,711


37,890



Other

368,743


411,082



Total noninterest income

861,625


1,778,854









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

2,572,099


2,262,774



Occupancy

318,276


305,094



Other operating

1,554,430


1,321,550



Total noninterest expense

4,444,805


3,889,418











Income before provision for income taxes

1,333,192


1,609,435









Provision for income taxes

314,448


379,959











Net Income

$           1,018,744


$            1,229,477











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497


896,074




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245


896,823




QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    1.14


$                     1.37

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD












6/30/2023


6/30/2022





(Unaudited)




Interest Income:






Loans

$           8,308,525


$            6,623,582



Securities available for sale







State, County & Municipal

379,224


387,964




Treasuries & Agencies

2,049,575


625,557




Corporate

189,531


189,740



Federal funds sold & other

679,548


127,129





11,606,403


7,953,972









Interest Expense:






Deposits

1,354,768


329,127



Other

470,035


311,974



Total Interest Expense

1,824,803


641,101











Net interest income

9,781,600


7,312,871









Provision for loan losses

26,143


--










Net income after provision for loan losses

9,755,457


7,312,871









Noninterest income






Service charges on deposit accounts

321,618


323,389



Loss on Sale of Assets

3,900


218,227



Securities gains (losses), net

--


--



Mortgage banking income

372,519


616,875



SBA loan related income

511,747


815,364



Commissions on investment sales

60,792


61,635



Other

764,817


812,152



Total noninterest income

2,035,392


2,847,642









Noninterest expense






Salaries and employee benefits

5,176,883


4,562,970



Occupancy

619,366


608,000



Other operating

3,148,463


2,617,969



Total noninterest expense

8,944,711


7,788,939











Income before provision for income taxes

2,846,139


2,371,574









Provision for income taxes

699,712


551,721











Net Income

$           2,146,427


$            1,819,853











Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

896,497


896,074




Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

897,245


896,823




YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$                    2.39


$                     2.03

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oconee-financial-corporation-osbk-reports-second-quarter-2023-results-301898399.html

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.