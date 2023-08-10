HI-CHEW® Unwraps a World of Flavor with the Release of its New Digital Commercial

New content encourages Gen Z and Millennial audiences to "Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®."

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HI-CHEW® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has announced the exciting debut of its newest digital commercial airing nationwide. The 30-second segment inspires consumers to "Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®." with the introduction of a new catchy brand song.

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. (PRNewswire)

Immersing viewers in a world of HI-CHEW®, the digital commercial brings the brand's real-fruit flavors to life by showcasing how the candy can transform any ordinary day into an exciting fun-filled adventure. From skateboarders zipping around the campus to passengers taking mass transportation around the city, each scene is a colorful embodiment of imagination at play, capturing the vibrant essence of the brand and illustrating the burst of fun consumer experience with each bite of HI-CHEW®.

"Throughout the development of the new digital commercial, we uncovered that in this ordinary world, Gen Z and Millennial consumers desire to embrace their uniqueness," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Much like the uniqueness of HI-CHEW's chewy texture, we would like to encourage viewers to break free from the ordinary and embrace their true, one-of-a-kind selves."

The new commercial will air across various digital channels including Connected TV, YouTube, Meta, TikTok, and Gas Station TV (GSTV) nationwide through the end of the year. "We are thrilled to officially debut our new digital commercial that takes viewers to discover the world of HI-CHEW®," said Kawabe. "As HI-CHEW® has become a household name that now transcends generations, we feel strongly that this will resonate among consumers of all ages and will leave them craving HI-CHEW®."

With nearly one billion pieces of HI-CHEW® enjoyed each year, consumers can't get enough of the fruity-chewy candy brand. HI-CHEW® is driven by flavor and innovation, consistently releasing new flavors each year based on the latest market research. Recently, the brand launched HI-CHEW® Bites, unwrapped bite-size chewlets in Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry flavors, conveniently sold in 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide.

The new commercial is available to view here .

To learn more about HI-CHEW® and to see where you can purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA) .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™ and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, and Infrusions Orchard Mix. The all new HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HI-CHEW