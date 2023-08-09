Massage Heights Grows in Home State, Secures Signed Agreement in Dallas with Texas Native

Mechanical Engineer Turned Franchisee to Open Wellness Retreat in Southlake

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights , a leading massage and wellness franchise, announces a signed franchise agreement in the Dallas market, further growing in the brand's home state. The location will provide an elevated experience to those in the Southlake community who are seeking personalized wellness treatment options. The retreat is located at 100 W Southlake Blvd Suite 175.

Behind the new agreement is Texas native and first-time franchisee, James Crawford. Crawford spent nearly a decade as a mechanical engineer and also started his own real estate business. Despite finding success in these avenues, Crawford hit a roadblock after facing several injuries and surgeries which forced him to slow down his workaholic lifestyle. He found that massage therapy helped with pain relief and inspired him to pursue a new career venture. Coupled with his interest in becoming a business owner and seeking out improved mental and physical health, Massage Heights was the answer he was looking for.

"When life presented me with unforeseen challenges, I saw an opportunity for transformation," said Crawford. "In determining what would be next as I looked at new business endeavors, I discovered profound potential with Massage Heights. Prioritizing health and wellness is near to my heart, and I'm excited to create an oasis in the Southlake community where people can receive therapeutic relief in a relaxing environment."

Having learned invaluable lessons from his time working in corporate America, Crawford has set out to foster a team-based, culturally-driven atmosphere. In Crawford's eyes, the individuals working with him are not just employees. He highly values their professional development and is committed to equipping them with all the necessary tools to have successful careers. Crawford is eager to display his unwavering commitment to the overall health and happiness of those within the organization.

The 2023 Franchising Outlook report from the International Franchise Association reveals that Texas is one of the top states for franchise development, and outpaces all other states in terms of job expansion. The IFA also projected that service-based industries will witness higher growth than other industries with beauty, fitness, health and wellness concepts ranking high on this list. With the industry primed for increased growth, Massage Heights has identified target markets and has vast whitespace available nationwide.

"We are immensely proud to witness Massage Heights' continued growth, especially within our cherished home state," said Susan Boresow, President & CEO of Massage Heights. "James is an ideal franchise partner, embodying a deep passion and unwavering commitment to health and wellness. The success and careers of our massage and skin care therapists are equally important to our brand's growth, and his determination to build an impactful team is inspiring to our leadership team and other franchisees. We are thrilled to have him as an integral part of our expansion in Texas."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 115 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services.

