Yalla Group Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023 Eastern Time

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Yalla Group Limited will hold a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time, 4:00 AM Dubai Time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, or 8:00 AM Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-317-6003 International:

+1-412-317-6061 United Arab Emirates Toll Free:

80-003-570-3589 Mainland China Toll Free:

400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963-976 Access Code:

8369149

The replay will be accessible through August 21, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 1131608

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.yalla.com.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users. In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product featuring 3-D avatars; and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yalla.com.

