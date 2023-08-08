SpartanNash Celebrates Independent Grocers at 2023 Food Solutions Expo

The Company recognizes independent grocery customer sales, OwnBrands growth, and community partnerships through inaugural Vision Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) recently recognized its outstanding independent grocery customers' achievements during its 2023 Food Solutions Expo. The Company honored 13 independent grocers with a 2023 Vision Award for year-over-year sales growth, growth in SpartanNash's OwnBrands products, and community engagement initiatives.

Left to right: David Sisk (Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, SpartanNash); Andrea Teal (Teal’s Market); Tony Sarsam (CEO, SpartanNash) (PRNewswire)

"Our independent customers are integral to their local communities, and we take pride in providing them with the products, insights and services they need to grow their business," said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer David Sisk . "It was such an honor to celebrate our customers' amazing achievements with them. Our success as a Company is tied to the success of our independent customers – when they win, our communities win, and our business wins."

SpartanNash supports over 2,100 independent grocery customers nationwide with grocery products for every aisle. Additionally, the Company provides a variety of support services, including those related to marketing, merchandising, pharmacy, asset protection, financial and retail technology support.

The Vision Awards were presented at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. The winners include:

Top YOY Overall Sales Growth:

Fresh Encounter, Inc

Busch's Fresh Food Market

Polly's Country Market

Teal's Market

Leevers Foods

Top OwnBrands YOY Growth:

Marketplace Foods

Busch's Fresh Food Market

Cahoy's General Store

Elba Butcher Shoppe

Polly's Country Market

Our Family® Cares Community Partners:

Marketplace Foods

Jamestown Market

Fresh Foods

Randy's Neighborhood Market

Dick's Fresh Market

The SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo ran July 26 – July 27, at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. More than 2,000 attendees participated, including independent grocery customers, suppliers and SpartanNash Associates, to share upcoming trends, access incredible deals and network with industry professionals.

For more highlights from the 2023 SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo, see here.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com .

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

SVP, Communications

SpartanNash

press@spartannash.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash