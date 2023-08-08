Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated system-wide sales growth of +14% year-over-year

Global comparable sales of +10%, led by +12% at TH Canada, +12% at BK International and +8% at BK US

RBI surpasses the 30,000-restaurant mark globally, generating over $40 billion in system-wide sales over the last 12 months

Topline strength helped deliver another quarter of improvement in both franchisee and RBI profitability

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Josh Kobza, Chief Executive Officer of RBI commented, "I am very proud of the continued performance of our teams and our franchisees who helped drive 14% growth in system-wide sales and another quarter of improved franchisee profitability. We are generating positive momentum and results behind each of our iconic brands by focusing on new menu innovations, supported by exceptional marketing and operations. I know the team is very motivated by the significant growth opportunities ahead of us in our home markets and around the world."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Consolidated comparable sales increased 9.6% and net restaurants grew 4.1% versus the prior year

System-wide sales increased 14.0% year-over-year

Net Income of $351 million versus $346 million in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $665 million increased 10.3% organically versus the prior year

Diluted EPS was $0.77 versus $0.76 in prior year

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.85 increased 6.6% organically versus the prior year

Consolidated Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,



2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH

15.0 %



16.3 % BK

13.8 %



13.2 % PLK

15.0 %



9.9 % FHS

5.1 %



N/A Consolidated (a)

14.0 %



13.3 % FHS (a)

N/A



2.2 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH $ 2,024

$ 1,838 BK $ 6,901

$ 6,134 PLK $ 1,714

$ 1,503 FHS $ 307

$ 292 Consolidated $ 10,946

$ 9,767 Net Restaurant Growth









TH

5.8 %



5.7 % BK

2.4 %



2.7 % PLK

10.9 %



8.1 % FHS

2.1 %



N/A Consolidated (a)

4.1 %



4.0 % FHS (a)

N/A



2.5 % System Restaurant Count at Period End









TH

5,662



5,352 BK

18,935



18,491 PLK

4,269



3,851 FHS

1,259



1,233 Consolidated

30,125



28,927 Comparable Sales









TH

11.4 %



12.2 % BK

10.2 %



8.7 % PLK

6.3 %



1.4 % FHS

2.1 %



N/A Consolidated (a)

9.6 %



8.2 % FHS (a)

N/A



(1.4) %

(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated comparable sales and consolidated net restaurant growth do not include the results of Firehouse Subs (FHS) for 2022. FHS 2022 growth figures are shown for informational purposes only. Notes: (1) In our 2022 financial reports, our key business metrics included results from our franchised Burger King restaurants in Russia, with supplemental disclosure provided excluding these restaurants. We did not generate any new profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022 and do not expect to generate any new profits in 2023. Consequently, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, our reported key business metrics exclude the results from Russia for all periods presented. (2) System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.



Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

(Unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,775

$ 1,639 Net Income $ 351

$ 346 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.77

$ 0.76







TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 290

$ 274 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 288

$ 270 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 73

$ 61 FHS Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14

$ 13 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 665

$ 618







Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 387

$ 373 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.85

$ 0.82



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 487

$ 669 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities $ (8)

$ (46) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities $ (448)

$ (860)







LTM Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,188

$ 1,562 Net Debt $ 12,133

$ 12,606 Net Income Net Leverage(3) 8.1x

10.4x Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage(2) 4.9x

5.4x

(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA, PLK Adjusted EBITDA and FHS Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail. (3) Net Income Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Net Income (compliant with SEC guidance regarding non-GAAP financial measures).



We have four operating segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) and Firehouse Subs (FHS). Our financial results and operational highlights are disclosed based on these segments each quarter.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by increases in system-wide sales in all of our segments. On an as reported basis the increase was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increase in Net Income was primarily driven by increases in segment income in all our segments and a decrease in income tax expense. These factors were partially offset by an unfavorable change from other operating expenses (income), net, an increase in interest expense, net, unfavorable FX movements, and an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were largely driven by increases in BK, TH and PLK Adjusted EBITDA. On an as reported basis the increase was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements which primarily impacted TH Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted Net Income was primarily driven by increases in Adjusted EBITDA in our TH, BK and PLK brands, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, an increase in adjusted interest expense and an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense.

Burger King US Reclaim the Flame

In September 2022, Burger King shared the details of its "Reclaim the Flame" plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability. We will be investing $400 million over the life of the plan, comprised of $150 million in advertising and digital investments ("Fuel the Flame") and $250 million in high-quality remodels and relocations, restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, and building enhancements ("Royal Reset").

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, we funded approximately $12 million toward the Fuel the Flame investment, including $10 million toward advertising, and $11 million toward our Royal Reset investment. As of June 30, 2023, we have funded a total of $32 million toward the Fuel the Flame investment and $35 million toward our Royal Reset investment.

Macro Economic Environment

During 2022 and the first half of 2023, there were increases in commodity, labor, and energy costs partially due to the macroeconomic impact of both the war in Ukraine and COVID-19. Further significant increases in inflation could affect the global, Canadian and U.S. economies, resulting in foreign exchange volatility and rising interest rates which could have an adverse impact on our business and results of operations if we and our franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently to offset the effect of cost increases without negatively impacting consumer demand.

In addition, the global crisis resulting from the spread of COVID-19 impacted our restaurant operations during the six months ended June 30, 2022. Certain markets, including China, were significantly impacted as a result of government mandated lockdowns. These lockdowns, which have since been lifted, resulted in restrictions to restaurant operations, such as reduced, if any, dine-in capacity, and/or restrictions on hours of operation in those markets.

TH Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

15.0 %



16.3 % System-wide Sales $ 2,024

$ 1,838 Comparable Sales

11.4 %



12.2 %











Net Restaurant Growth

5.8 %



5.7 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

5,662



5,352











Sales $ 688

$ 661 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 255

$ 238 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 73

$ 69 Total Revenues $ 1,016

$ 968











Cost of Sales $ 562

$ 537 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 86

$ 84 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 78

$ 71 Segment G&A $ 28

$ 32 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 25

$ 28 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 290

$ 274

(4) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $3 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.



For the second quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of 11.4%, including Canada comparable sales of 12.5%, and net restaurant growth of 5.8%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales as well as increases in commodity prices passed on to franchisees. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increases in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and by lower Segment G&A, partially offset by an increase in cost of sales including the impact of increases in commodity prices and advertising expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the current year period to a greater extent than in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

BK Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

13.8 %



13.2 % System-wide Sales $ 6,901

$ 6,134 Comparable Sales

10.2 %



8.7 %











Net Restaurant Growth

2.4 %



2.7 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

18,935



18,491











Sales $ 24

$ 17 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 373

$ 335 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 133

$ 121 Total Revenues $ 529

$ 473











Cost of Sales $ 22

$ 19 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 35

$ 34 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 150

$ 123 Segment G&A $ 47

$ 40 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 13

$ 12 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 288

$ 270

For the second quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 10.2%, including rest of the world comparable sales of 11.6% and US comparable sales of 8.3%, and net restaurant growth of 2.4%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales as well as an increase in sales from Company restaurants. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements. Sales and Cost of Sales in the current year quarter were also impacted by the temporary acquisition of 17 Company restaurants during the quarter.

The year-over-year changes in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. This was partially offset by advertising expenses exceeding advertising revenues in the current year due to the Fuel the Flame investment as compared to advertising revenues exceeding advertising expenses in the prior year and higher Segment G&A primarily due to the nonrecurrence of a payroll tax benefit in the prior year period as well as compensation related expenses. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

PLK Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

15.0 %



9.9 % System-wide Sales $ 1,714

$ 1,503 Comparable Sales

6.3 %



1.4 %











Net Restaurant Growth

10.9 %



8.1 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,269



3,851











Sales $ 22

$ 20 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 91

$ 81 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 69

$ 64 Total Revenues $ 183

$ 165











Cost of Sales $ 20

$ 19 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 7

$ 5 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 70

$ 64 Segment G&A $ 16

$ 17 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 2

$ 1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 73

$ 61

For the second quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 10.9% and comparable sales of 6.3%, including US comparable sales of 4.2%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. The increases in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis were partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

FHS Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth (a)

5.1 %



2.2 % System-wide Sales $ 307

$ 292 Comparable Sales (a)

2.1 %



(1.4) %











Net Restaurant Growth (a)

2.1 %



2.5 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

1,259



1,233











Sales $ 10

$ 10 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 24

$ 22 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 14

$ 1 Total Revenues $ 48

$ 33











Cost of Sales $ 9

$ 9 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 2

$ 2 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 15

$ 1 Segment G&A $ 9

$ 8 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ —

$ 1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 14

$ 13

(a) FHS 2022 growth figures are shown for informational purposes only.

For the second quarter of 2023, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 2.1%, including US comparable sales of 2.6%, and net restaurant growth of 2.1%.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. In addition, increases in Advertising Revenues and Other Services and Advertising Expenses and Other Services reflect our modification of the Advertising fund arrangements to be more consistent with those of our other brands.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, total debt was $13.3 billion, net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion) was $12.1 billion, net income net leverage was 8.1x and Adjusted EBITDA net leverage was 4.9x.

The RBI Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on October 4, 2023 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2023.

Investor Conference Call

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Sales $ 744

$ 708

$ 1,412

$ 1,317 Franchise and property revenues 742

676

1,410

1,291 Advertising revenues and other services 289

255

543

482 Total revenues 1,775

1,639

3,365

3,090 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 612

584

1,162

1,078 Franchise and property expenses 130

125

253

255 Advertising expenses and other services 312

259

583

506 General and administrative expenses 163

146

338

279 (Income) loss from equity method investments 11

9

18

22 Other operating expenses (income), net (7)

(25)

10

(41) Total operating costs and expenses 1,221

1,098

2,364

2,099 Income from operations 554

541

1,001

991 Interest expense, net 145

129

287

256 Income before income taxes 409

412

714

735 Income tax expense 58

66

86

119 Net income 351

346

628

616 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 110

110

198

197 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 241

$ 236

$ 430

$ 419 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.77

$ 0.77

$ 1.39

$ 1.36 Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 1.37

$ 1.35 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic 312

308

310

308 Diluted 458

455

457

456



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,213

$ 1,178 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $37 and $36, respectively 639

614 Inventories, net 171

133 Prepaids and other current assets 167

123 Total current assets 2,190

2,048 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,132 and $1,061, respectively 1,957

1,950 Operating lease assets, net 1,094

1,082 Intangible assets, net 11,120

10,991 Goodwill 5,772

5,688 Other assets, net 1,000

987 Total assets $ 23,133

$ 22,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and drafts payable $ 735

$ 758 Other accrued liabilities 975

1,001 Gift card liability 174

230 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 132

127 Total current liabilities 2,016

2,116 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,801

12,839 Finance leases, net of current portion 315

311 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,036

1,027 Other liabilities, net 960

872 Deferred income taxes, net 1,327

1,313 Total liabilities 18,455

18,478 Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 312,203,465 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023; 307,142,436 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 2,247

2,057 Retained earnings 1,198

1,121 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (591)

(679) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,854

2,499 Noncontrolling interests 1,824

1,769 Total shareholders' equity 4,678

4,268 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,133

$ 22,746



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 628

$ 616 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 95

97 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 14

14 (Income) loss from equity method investments 18

22 (Gain) loss on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions 7

(52) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (72)

27 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 92

59 Deferred income taxes (40)

— Other (6)

2 Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable (29)

4 Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (45)

(27) Accounts and drafts payable (31)

99 Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability (135)

(199) Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (9)

(6) Other long-term assets and liabilities —

13 Net cash provided by operating activities 487

669 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (48)

(28) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings 13

10 Net payments in connection with purchase of Firehouse Subs —

(12) Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 28

9 Other investing activities, net (1)

(25) Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (8)

(46) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 2

2 Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (68)

(47) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (492)

(485) Repurchase of common shares —

(326) Proceeds from stock option exercises 49

4 (Payments) proceeds from derivatives 63

(6) Other financing activities, net (2)

(2) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (448)

(860) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 4

(12) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 35

(249) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,178

1,087 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,213

$ 838 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Interest paid $ 380

$ 209 Net interest paid (a) $ 278

$ 206 Income taxes paid $ 146

$ 120

(a) Refer to reconciliation in Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise restaurants and Company restaurants (referred to as system-wide sales) in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH, BK and FHS and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation ("FX Impact") and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.

These metrics are important indicators of the overall direction of our business, including trends in sales and the effectiveness of each brand's marketing, operations and growth initiatives.

In our 2022 financial reports, our key business metrics included results from our franchised Burger King restaurants in Russia, with supplemental disclosure provided excluding these restaurants. We did not generate any new profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022 and do not expect to generate any new profits in 2023. Consequently, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, our reported key business metrics exclude the results from Russia for all periods presented.





Three Months Ended June 30, KPIs by Market

2023



2022



(Unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth









TH - Canada

12.8 %



16.7 % TH - Rest of World

26.9 %



14.2 % TH - Global

15.0 %



16.3 %











BK - US

7.9 %



(0.3) % BK - Rest of World

18.4 %



25.9 % BK - Global

13.8 %



13.2 %











PLK - US

9.4 %



6.0 % PLK - Rest of World

47.9 %



38.8 % PLK - Global

15.0 %



9.9 %











FHS - US

4.8 %



1.6 % FHS - Rest of World

9.8 %



14.9 % FHS - Global

5.1 %



2.2 %











System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)









TH - Canada $ 1,683

$ 1,568 TH - Rest of World $ 341

$ 270 TH - Global $ 2,024

$ 1,838











BK - US $ 2,816

$ 2,611 BK - Rest of World $ 4,085

$ 3,523 BK - Global $ 6,901

$ 6,134











PLK - US $ 1,395

$ 1,275 PLK - Rest of World $ 319

$ 228 PLK - Global $ 1,714

$ 1,503











FHS - US $ 289

$ 278 FHS - Rest of World $ 18

$ 14 FHS - Global $ 307

$ 292











Comparable Sales









TH - Canada

12.5 %



14.2 % TH - Rest of World

5.0 %



0.4 % TH - Global

11.4 %



12.2 %











BK - US

8.3 %



0.4 % BK - Rest of World

11.6 %



16.6 % BK - Global

10.2 %



8.7 %











PLK - US

4.2 %



(0.1) % PLK - Rest of World

19.8 %



12.4 % PLK - Global

6.3 %



1.4 %











FHS - US

2.6 %



(1.2) % FHS - Rest of World

(5.6) %



(7.4) % FHS - Global

2.1 %



(1.4) %



As of KPIs by Market June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada (1.0) %

(0.5) % TH - Rest of World 24.3 %

27.3 % TH - Global 5.8 %

5.7 %







BK - US (2.2) %

(0.5) % BK - Rest of World 5.3 %

4.9 % BK - Global 2.4 %

2.7 %







PLK - US 5.1 %

6.0 % PLK - Rest of World 26.7 %

14.4 % PLK - Global 10.9 %

8.1 %







FHS - US 0.1 %

1.9 % FHS - Rest of World 48.1 %

18.2 % FHS - Global 2.1 %

2.5 %







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 3,878

3,917 TH - Rest of World 1,784

1,435 TH - Global 5,662

5,352







BK - US 6,900

7,058 BK - Rest of World 12,035

11,433 BK - Global 18,935

18,491







PLK - US 2,972

2,827 PLK - Rest of World 1,297

1,024 PLK - Global 4,269

3,851







FHS - US 1,182

1,181 FHS - Rest of World 77

52 FHS - Global 1,259

1,233





RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment G&A TH(1) $ 28

$ 32

$ 57

$ 61 Segment G&A BK(1) 47

40

95

85 Segment G&A PLK(1) 16

17

31

32 Segment G&A FHS(1) 9

8

17

16 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 47

32

92

59 Depreciation and amortization(2) 9

7

15

12 FHS Transaction costs —

4

19

5 Corporate restructuring and advisory fees 7

6

12

9 General and administrative expenses $ 163

$ 146

$ 338

$ 279

(1) Segment G&A includes segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, FHS Transaction costs and Corporate restructuring and advisory fees. (2) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales, franchise and property expenses and advertising expenses and other services. Depreciation and amortization included in general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.



Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings(3) $ (9)

$ (1)

$ (11)

$ 1 Litigation settlement (gains) and reserves, net (3)

2

(2)

3 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(4) (1)

(31)

7

(52) Other, net(5) 6

5

16

7 Other operating expenses (income), net $ (7)

$ (25)

$ 10

$ (41)

(3) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods. (4) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange is primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities, primarily those denominated in Euros and Canadian dollars. (5) Other, net for 2023 is primarily related to payments in connection with FHS area representative buyouts.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry. See reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures in the following pages.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Organic Adjusted Net Income growth, Organic Adjusted Diluted EPS growth, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, Net Interest Paid, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as they provide them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and are responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included non-recurring fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Firehouse Subs acquisition and integration consisting of professional fees, compensation-related expenses and integration costs as well as costs from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation and regulations. Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our four operating segments.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve month period to the date reported.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is an operating performance measure that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, Adjusted Net Income growth and Adjusted EPS growth on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures. LTM Free Cash Flow is defined as Free Cash Flow for the last twelve-month period to the date reported.

Net Interest Paid is the total of cash interest paid in the period, cash proceeds (payments) related to derivatives, net from both investing activities and financing activities and cash interest income received. This liquidity measure is used by management to understand the net effect of interest paid, received and related hedging payments and receipts.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Variance

Impact

of FX

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions, except

per share amounts)

2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Revenue



























TH

$ 1,016

$ 968

$ 48

4.9 %

$ (42)

$ 90

9.7 % BK

$ 529

$ 473

$ 56

11.7 %

$ (2)

$ 58

12.1 % PLK

$ 182

$ 165

$ 17

11.0 %

$ (1)

$ 18

11.3 % FHS

$ 48

$ 33

$ 15

50.7 %

$ —

$ 15

50.7 % Total Revenues

$ 1,775

$ 1,639

$ 136

8.4 %

$ (44)

$ 180

11.4 % Adjusted EBITDA



























TH

$ 290

$ 274

$ 16

6.1 %

$ (12)

$ 28

11.0 % BK

$ 288

$ 270

$ 18

6.6 %

$ (2)

$ 20

7.5 % PLK

$ 73

$ 61

$ 12

19.1 %

$ (1)

$ 13

20.0 % FHS

$ 14

$ 13

$ 1

8.4 %

$ —

$ 1

8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 665

$ 618

$ 47

7.7 %

$ (15)

$ 62

10.3 %





























Adjusted Net Income

$ 387

$ 373

$ 14

4.2 %

$ (11)

$ 25

7.4 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 0.03

3.4 %

$ (0.03)

$ 0.06

6.6 %

Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income $ 351

$ 346

$ 628

$ 616 Income tax expense 58

66

86

119 Interest expense, net 145

129

287

256 Income from operations 554

541

1,001

991 Depreciation and amortization 49

48

95

97 EBITDA 603

589

1,096

1,088 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1) 47

32

92

59 FHS Transaction costs(2) —

4

19

5 Corporate restructuring and advisory fees(3) 7

6

12

9 Impact of equity method investments(4) 15

12

24

28 Other operating expenses (income), net (7)

(25)

10

(41) Adjusted EBITDA $ 665

$ 618

$ 1,253

$ 1,148















Segment income:













TH $ 290

$ 274

$ 541

$ 505 BK 288

270

544

499 PLK 73

61

139

117 FHS 14

13

29

27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 665

$ 618

$ 1,253

$ 1,148



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 351

$ 346

$ 628

$ 616 Income tax expense 58

66

86

119 Income before income taxes 409

412

714

735 Adjustments:













Franchise agreement amortization 8

8

16

16 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 7

7

14

14 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(5) 13

16

25

32 FHS Transaction costs(2) —

4

19

5 Corporate restructuring and advisory fees(3) 7

6

12

9 Impact of equity method investments(4) 15

12

24

28 Other operating expenses (income), net (7)

(25)

10

(41) Total adjustments 43

28

120

63 Adjusted income before income taxes 452

440

834

798 Adjusted income tax expense(6) 65

67

107

130 Adjusted net income $ 387

$ 373

$ 727

$ 668 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

$ 0.82

$ 1.59

$ 1.46 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 458

455

457

456



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Leverage, Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Net Interest Paid

(Unaudited)





As of (in US$ millions, except ratio)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Long-term debt, net of current portion

$ 12,801

$ 12,881 Finance leases, net of current portion

315

326 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

132

112 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount

98

125 Total debt

13,346

13,444









Cash and cash equivalents

1,213

838 Net debt

12,133

12,606









LTM Net Income

1,494

1,207 Net Income Net leverage

8.1x

10.4x









LTM adjusted EBITDA

2,483

2,339 Adjusted EBITDA Net leverage

4.9x

5.4x





Six Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023

2022

2021

2022

2021

2023

2022 Calculation:

A

B

C

D

E

A + D - B

B + E - C Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 487

$ 669

$ 745

$ 1,490

$ 1,726

$ 1,308

$ 1,650 Payments for property and equipment

(48)

(28)

(46)

(100)

(106)

(120)

(88) Free Cash flow

$ 439

$ 641

$ 699

$ 1,390

$ 1,620

$ 1,188

$ 1,562

(in US$ millions)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Calculation:

A

B

A - B Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 487

$ 95

$ 392 Payments for property and equipment

(48)

(18)

(30) Free Cash Flow

$ 439

$ 77

$ 362





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in US$ millions)

2023

2022 Interest Paid

$ 380

$ 209









Proceeds (payments) from derivatives, net within investing activities (a)

23

8 Proceeds (payments) from derivatives, net within financing activities

63

(6) Interest income

16

1 Net Interest Paid

$ 278

$ 206

(a) Six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 excludes $5 million and $1 million, respectively, of forward currency contracts included within cost of sales in earnings.



RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended June 30, (in US$ millions)

2023

2022

2021

2022

2021

2023

2022 Calculation:

A

B

C

D

E

A + D - B

B + E - C





























Net income

$ 628

$ 616

$ 662

$ 1,482

$ 1,253

$ 1,494

$ 1,207 Income tax expense (benefit)

86

119

18

(117)

110

(150)

211 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

11

—

11 Interest expense, net

287

256

250

533

505

564

511 Income from operations

1,001

991

930

1,898

1,879

1,908

1,940 Depreciation and amortization

95

97

100

190

201

188

198 EBITDA

1,096

1,088

1,030

2,088

2,080

2,096

2,138 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1)

92

59

46

136

102

169

115 FHS Transaction costs(2)

19

5

—

24

18

38

23 Corporate restructuring and advisory fees(3)

12

9

4

46

16

49

21 Impact of equity method investments(4)

24

28

11

59

25

55

42 Other operating expenses (income), net

10

(41)

(34)

25

7

76

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,253

$ 1,148

$ 1,057

$ 2,378

$ 2,248

$ 2,483

$ 2,339





























Segment income:



























TH

$ 541

$ 505

$ 460

$ 1,073

$ 997

$ 1,109

$ 1,042 BK

544

499

483

1,007

1,021

1,052

1,037 PLK

139

117

114

242

228

264

231 FHS

29

27

—

56

2

58

29 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,253

$ 1,148

$ 1,057

$ 2,378

$ 2,248

$ 2,483

$ 2,339



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2022 and 2023 cash bonus, respectively.



(2) In connection with the acquisition of Firehouse Subs, we incurred certain non-recurring general and administrative expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2023 and three and six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily consisting of professional fees, compensation related expenses and integration costs. We do not expect to incur additional FHS Transaction costs during the remainder of 2023.



(3) Non-operating costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation and regulations.



(4) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments are included in segment income.



(5) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense. Interest expense included in this amount represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021.



(6) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred.





