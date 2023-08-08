Deals
PADAGIS ANNOUNCES THE FIRST LAUNCH OF AN OVER-THE-COUNTER NALOXONE NASAL SPRAY IN THE UNITED STATES

Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago

ALLEGAN, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis LLC, a leading provider of specialty pharmaceuticals, has launched the country's first over-the-counter (OTC) Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray. Naloxone is a medication that is designed to rapidly reverse the effects of opioid overdose. It is a life-saving product that, until now, has only been available as a prescription-labeled drug.

PADAGIS® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray, 4 mg, will be available on store shelves and at online retailers so that anyone can purchase it without a prescription. It contains the same active ingredient and same dose of active ingredient as NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray, 4 mg.

Padagis President Pamela Hoffman stated "Padagis is committed to fighting the battle against opioid overdoses and is excited to be the first to deliver naloxone nasal spray over-the-counter in the U.S. We believe this is an important step to increasing accessibility of the product and helping save lives across the country."

NARCAN® is a trademark of Emergent Operations Ireland Limited. PADAGIS® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray and NARCAN® HCl Nasal Spray are opioid antagonists indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression. PADAGIS® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care and repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed. Annual market sales for NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4mg were approximately $257 million in the 12 months ended May 2023 as measured by IQVIA.

About Padagis

Padagis is dedicated to improving the well-being of patients and consumers by providing high quality, affordable, specialized healthcare products. The company is a leading provider of extended topical and other specialty pharmaceuticals to its primary markets of the United States and Israel. Padagis employs over 1,300 people worldwide. Visit Padagis online at (http://www.padagis.com).

