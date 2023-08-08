Bold Metrics and Mizzen+Main Redefine Performance Menswear Fit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics , the artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in advanced sizing solutions for the apparel industry, is thrilled to power fit for Mizzen+Main , a performance menswear company. Mizzen+Main customers can now use the Find My Size solution powered by Bold Metrics' AI-driven Smart Size Chart to quickly and accurately find the best size for their preferred fit.

Bold Metrics is now powering fit for Mizzen + Main, the performance menswear company. (PRNewswire)

Mizzen+Main shoppers can use the Find My Size solution to quickly and accurately find their best size and preferred fit.

Mizzen+Main combines performance fabrics with modern silhouettes to create clothes that look great and feel even better. Originally known for The Best Damn Dress Shirt, Mizzen+Main now creates multiple lines of apparel, helping men feel a lot more comfortable and even more confident.

"Mizzen+Main blends performance and comfort, and there's nothing more essential to comfort than fit," explains Daina Burnes, CEO of Bold Metrics. "Our AI solutions create a digital twin of each shopper, determining over 50 unique body measurements through a simple survey. Garment data on a per-style basis is also taken into account and the result is an accurate size recommendation along with indications on how the garment will fit across points of measure critical to fit for that specific style."

It's been shown that 48% of shoppers bracket when sizing options are not clear, and 26% bracket when they aren't familiar with the brand (Statista).

"By helping Mizzen+Main customers take the guesswork out of finding their size and taking into consideration fit preferences, new and existing customers can trust that their purchase will fit well, which reduces bracketing, increases conversion, and lowers return rates," Burnes adds.

About Bold Metrics

Since 2017, Bold Metrics' AI sizing solutions have been helping forward-thinking apparel brands and retailers use digital twin technology to boost conversion and average order value, reduce return rates, enable data-led technical design, and improve sustainability efforts. By connecting shoppers to their best size and preferred fit accurately and easily, Bold Metrics removes sizing uncertainty for apparel eCommerce, giving shoppers the confidence to transact. Bold Metrics' industry-leading AI solutions empower apparel brands to unlock the power of body data to make better-informed business decisions. Learn more at boldmetric.com.

CONTACT: Abbie Mood

abbie.mood@boldmetrics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bold Metrics