'Back to School' gets safer for nearly a half million food allergy students in California, thanks to 11-year-old youth Zacky Muñoz

'Back to School' gets safer for nearly a half million food allergy students in California, thanks to 11-year-old youth Zacky Muñoz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollenbeck celebrates the achievement of 11-year-old National Food Allergy Advocate Zacky Muñoz who will be honored Wednesday, August 9, 2023 for his tireless advocacy efforts as well as celebrate the recent launch of the California Department of Education's new California Food Allergy Resource Guide. Now available to all school districts statewide, the guide helps staff and parents protect students with food allergies at school and minimize the risk of food anaphylaxis during school meals.

Zacky-Food Allergy Advocate (PRNewswire)

"Being different is my SUPERPOWER! And now I know that my Superpower can help change the world." -Zacky Muñoz

"Having food allergies makes you different but being different is not a bad thing, not one bit," young Muñoz adds. "In fact, being different is my SUPERPOWER! And now I know…. that my Superpower can help change the world."

An estimated 466,886 diagnosed California students with food allergies, ages 5-18, will benefit from this law with the online California Food Allergy Resource Guide, providing guidance to school districts, county offices of education, and charter schools on the importance of food allergy management and treatment. California Assembly Bill 2640, known as the 'Zacky's Bill,' was signed into law by Governor Newsom late last year in a virtual bill signing with the young advocate and his family.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LAC Department of Education and partners will convene at a press conference being held at Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 West Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 on the steps of the LA County Supervisor's Building. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Jaime Rupert, Chief Communications Officer, Food Allergy Research Education (FARE), Debra Duardo, MSW, PhD., Superintendent, Los Angeles County Office of Education, and partners will be in attendance to celebrate the efforts in developing this resource just in time for the school year.

To visit the site in its entirety, please visit here.

About Zacky Muñoz:

Zacky Muñoz is an 11-year-old boy from the Pasadena area who has multiple life-threatening food allergies. During his first-grade year, Zacky suffered anaphylactic reaction after being served his allergen of sesame, which required the administration of epinephrine at school. Zacky and his parents adopted a mission to provide a voice for all children with food allergies, becoming involved in statewide food allergy advocacy. Locally, Zacky's efforts have been lauded especially after the passage AB 2640 (Zacky's Bill). Zacky continues his advocacy today with AB 1651, Muñoz SAFE (Student Allergy Framework for Education) ACT currently in the CA Legislature. Zacky serves as an Ambassador of Hollenbeck. Youth from organizations will be present to support the achievements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hollenbeck Youth Center