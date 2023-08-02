Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its second quarter 2023 earnings press release which is available now at ir.tripadvisor.com . This release is also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations . Replays of the webcast will be accessible for at least three months following the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor) (PRNewswire)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, June 2023

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tripadvisor