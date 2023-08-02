Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

--Revenue increased 19% powered by 8% same-store sales growth and 7% net store growth--
--Net Income increased to $38 million vs a Net Loss of $57 million in prior year--
-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 12% to $151 million--
--Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance--
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.
For the second quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $606.9 million, up 19 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.7 billion, up 18 percent versus the prior year driven by 8 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth. The company added 74 new stores in the quarter.
Net Income increased to $37.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share versus a Net Loss in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 18 percent to $49.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 12 percent to $151.0 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended July 1, 2023, was $114.6 million compared to $75.4 million in the prior year.
"The power of our portfolio approach continues to be evident, as our needs-based businesses helped us deliver a solid quarter despite the performance of our Car Wash segment, which has been impacted by softer consumer demand, and our U.S. glass business, which has been impacted by integration delays. While we continued to deliver positive same-store sales growth and net store growth in both the quarter and the first half, we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect these weaker than anticipated performances," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I remain confident in Driven's mid- and long-term strategy and in achieving our long-term Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $850 million by the end of 2026."
Second Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment
System-wide Sales
(in millions)
Store Count
Same-Store
Sales
Revenue
(in millions)
Segment Adjusted
EBITDA1
(in millions)
Maintenance
$ 484.6
1,694
10.2 %
$ 242.3
$ 85.8
Car Wash
163.2
1,131
(4.0) %
164.8
43.3
Paint, Collision & Glass
892.5
1,905
12.2 %
133.2
41.2
Platform Services
118.7
208
(11.3) %
57.3
22.5
Corporate / Other
N/A
N/A
N/A
9.3
Total
$ 1,659.0
4,938
7.6 %
$ 606.9
Capital and Liquidity
The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $492.6 million consisting of $212.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $280.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand its variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.
Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
Based on weaker than anticipated performance in the Car Wash segment and U.S. glass business, the Company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2023.
Prior Guidance
Updated Guidance
Revenue
$2.35 billion
$2.30 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1
$590 million
$535 million
Adjusted EPS1
$1.21
$0.92
Note: The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.
____________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.1 billion in system-wide sales.
Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
Revenue:
Franchise royalties and fees
$ 49,805
$ 44,850
$ 93,320
$ 82,738
Company-operated store sales
394,578
323,885
770,644
616,276
Independently-operated store sales
61,533
54,942
114,065
118,031
Advertising contributions
24,749
22,091
46,426
41,789
Supply and other revenue
76,186
62,856
144,863
118,113
Total revenue
606,851
508,624
1,169,318
976,947
Operating expenses:
Company-operated store expenses
257,040
192,939
500,449
370,806
Independently-operated store expenses
31,958
28,843
61,322
62,142
Advertising expenses
24,749
22,091
46,426
41,789
Supply and other expenses
42,106
35,800
79,372
68,574
Selling, general and administrative expenses
96,815
97,977
209,143
190,197
Acquisition costs
3,750
3,338
5,597
7,656
Store opening costs
1,377
666
2,402
1,172
Depreciation and amortization
45,419
38,087
83,617
71,110
Trade name impairment
—
125,450
—
125,450
Asset impairment charges and lease terminations
6,044
(882)
6,211
16
Total operating expenses
509,258
544,309
994,539
938,912
Operating income (loss)
97,593
(35,685)
174,779
38,035
Other expenses, net:
Interest expense, net
40,871
26,270
79,012
51,623
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net
(1,302)
13,937
(2,977)
14,908
Total other expenses, net
39,569
40,207
76,035
66,531
Net income (loss) before taxes
58,024
(75,892)
98,744
(28,496)
Income tax expense
20,275
(18,848)
31,246
(5,880)
Net income (loss)
37,749
(57,044)
67,498
(22,616)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
—
—
—
(15)
Net income (loss) attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
$ 37,749
$ (57,044)
$ 67,498
$ (22,601)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.23
$ (0.34)
$ 0.41
$ (0.14)
Diluted
$ 0.22
$ (0.34)
$ 0.40
$ (0.14)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
162,911
162,781
162,848
162,772
Diluted
166,888
162,781
166,882
162,772
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
July 1, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 212,123
$ 227,110
Restricted cash
657
792
Accounts and notes receivable, net
200,377
179,888
Inventory
83,036
72,040
Prepaid and other assets
52,353
40,084
Income tax receivable
14,344
15,075
Advertising fund assets, restricted
51,210
36,421
Total current assets
614,100
571,410
Other assets
36,923
30,561
Property and equipment, net
1,677,804
1,545,738
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,449,708
1,299,189
Deferred commissions
6,400
7,121
Intangibles, net
755,990
765,903
Goodwill
2,299,953
2,277,065
Deferred tax assets
3,030
2,911
Total assets
$ 6,843,908
$ 6,499,898
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 81,751
$ 60,606
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
311,352
317,318
Income tax payable
3,145
4,454
Current portion of long-term debt
32,044
32,986
Income tax receivable liability
53,781
53,328
Advertising fund liabilities
36,910
36,726
Total current liabilities
518,983
505,418
Long-term debt
2,779,511
2,705,281
Deferred tax liabilities
297,884
276,749
Operating lease liabilities
1,320,670
1,177,501
Income tax receivable liability
117,915
117,915
Deferred revenue
31,132
30,046
Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities
30,155
33,419
Total liabilities
5,096,250
4,846,329
Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 167,366,561
and 167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively
1,674
1,674
Additional paid-in capital
1,637,945
1,628,904
Retained earnings
152,293
84,795
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(44,898)
(62,435)
Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
1,747,014
1,652,938
Non-controlling interests
644
631
Total shareholders' equity
1,747,658
1,653,569
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,843,908
$ 6,499,898
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 67,498
$ (22,616)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
83,617
71,110
Trade name impairment
—
125,450
Equity-based compensation expense
7,049
6,851
(Gain) loss on foreign denominated transactions
(1,723)
14,908
(Gain) loss on foreign currency derivatives
(1,254)
—
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions
(12,230)
(9,059)
Amortization of interest rate hedge
(1,039)
—
Bad debt expense
602
936
Asset impairment costs
6,211
16
Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts
4,343
4,565
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
18,812
(31,908)
Other, net
9,641
9,681
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
(30,373)
(59,579)
Inventory
(11,108)
(6,899)
Prepaid and other assets
(7,894)
(19,082)
Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted
(8,768)
(1,321)
Other Assets
(25,456)
(1,882)
Deferred commissions
330
(178)
Deferred revenue
1,585
497
Accounts payable
16,231
20,209
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(1,171)
(45,950)
Income tax receivable
(320)
19,640
Cash provided by operating activities
114,583
75,389
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(320,071)
(148,763)
Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(44,868)
(394,388)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
143,622
56,083
Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets
217
2,183
Cash used in investing activities
(221,100)
(484,885)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(13,961)
(9,682)
Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
230,000
105,000
Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt
(120,000)
—
Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability
(1,889)
(1,156)
Stock option exercises
1,758
—
Other, net
(64)
152
Cash provided by financing activities
95,128
94,314
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
2,087
(4,454)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund
assets, restricted
(9,302)
(319,636)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
227,110
523,414
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period
32,871
38,586
Restricted cash, beginning of period
792
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
restricted, beginning of period
260,773
562,792
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
212,123
197,853
Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period
38,691
44,511
Restricted cash, end of period
657
792
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets,
restricted, end of period
$ 251,471
$ 243,156
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance
Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.
The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 25, 2022.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 37,749
$ (57,044)
$ 67,498
$ (22,616)
Acquisition related costs(a)
3,750
3,338
5,597
7,656
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
2,803
1,719
4,627
2,585
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
4,638
4,217
9,003
8,310
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
4,485
4,233
7,049
6,851
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,
net(e)
(1,302)
13,937
(2,977)
14,908
Trade name impairment(f)
—
125,450
—
125,450
Asset sale leaseback loss (gain),
impairment and closed store expenses(g)
(7,680)
(5,938)
(5,836)
(6,062)
Amortization related to acquired
intangible assets(h)
8,276
5,930
14,312
11,072
Provision for uncertain tax positions(i)
—
—
—
76
Adjusted net income before tax impact of
adjustments
52,719
95,842
99,273
148,230
Tax impact of adjustments(j)
(3,577)
(36,184)
(7,790)
(40,796)
Adjusted net income
49,142
59,658
91,483
107,434
Net loss attributable to non-controlling
interest
—
—
—
(15)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to
Driven Brands Holdings Inc.
$ 49,142
$ 59,658
$ 91,483
$ 107,419
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Basic1
$ 0.30
$ 0.36
$ 0.55
$ 0.65
Diluted1
$ 0.29
$ 0.35
$ 0.54
$ 0.63
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
162,911
162,781
162,848
162,772
Diluted
166,888
166,659
166,882
166,692
(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is
calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the
amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic
earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, respectively, and
Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1 million and
$2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.
Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 25, 2022.
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
Net income (loss)
$ 37,749
$ (57,044)
$ 67,498
$ (22,616)
Income tax expense (benefit)
20,275
(18,848)
31,246
(5,880)
Interest expense, net
40,871
26,270
79,012
51,623
Depreciation and amortization
45,419
38,087
83,617
71,110
EBITDA
144,314
(11,535)
261,373
94,237
Acquisition related costs(a)
3,750
3,338
5,597
7,656
Non-core items and project costs, net(b)
2,803
1,719
4,627
2,585
Straight-line rent adjustment(c)
4,638
4,217
9,003
8,310
Equity-based compensation expense(d)
4,485
4,233
7,049
6,851
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss,
net(e)
(1,302)
13,937
(2,977)
14,908
Trade name impairment(f)
—
125,450
—
125,450
Asset impairment and closed store
expenses(g)
(7,680)
(5,938)
(5,836)
(6,062)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 151,008
$ 135,421
$ 278,836
$ 253,935
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes
(a)
Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal,
consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable
period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur
similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to
acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.
(b)
Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with
strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs.
(c)
Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense
recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.
(d)
Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
(e)
Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our
intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency
swaps and forward contracts.
(f)
Relates to an impairment of certain Car Wash trade names as the Company elected to discontinue their use.
(g)
Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use
assets related to closed locations, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior
to the respective lease termination dates.
(h)
Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the
unaudited consolidated statements of operations.
(i)
Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.
(j)
Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted
Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible
reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes
of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
July 1, 2023
June 25, 2022
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Maintenance
$ 85,753
$ 64,076
$ 158,739
$ 116,561
Car Wash
43,263
53,677
87,572
109,397
Paint, Collision & Glass
41,249
32,916
76,961
61,928
Platform Services
22,537
20,541
39,567
34,706
Corporate and other
(40,417)
(35,205)
(81,601)
(67,485)
Store opening costs
(1,377)
(666)
(2,402)
(1,172)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 151,008
$ 135,339
$ 278,836
$ 253,935
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(UNAUDITED)
Three months ended July 1, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 278,951
$ —
$ 806,420
$ 117,548
$ 1,202,919
Company-operated stores
205,673
101,615
86,110
1,180
394,578
Independently operated Stores
—
61,533
—
—
61,533
Total System-wide Sales
$ 484,624
$ 163,148
$ 892,530
$ 118,728
$ 1,659,030
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,084
—
1,657
207
2,948
Company-operated stores
610
415
248
1
1,274
Independently operated Stores
—
716
—
—
716
Total Store Count
1,694
1,131
1,905
208
4,938
Three months ended June 25, 2022
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Sales
Franchise stores
$ 230,505
$ —
$ 672,616
$ 129,928
$ 1,033,049
Company-operated stores
168,648
101,796
52,049
1,392
323,885
Independently operated Stores
—
54,942
—
—
54,942
Total System-wide Sales
$ 399,153
$ 156,738
$ 724,665
$ 131,320
$ 1,411,876
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,001
—
1,611
201
2,813
Company-operated stores
558
356
160
1
1,075
Independently operated Stores
—
718
—
—
718
Total Store Count
1,559
1,074
1,771
202
4,606
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)
Six months ended July 1, 2023
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Store sales
Franchise stores
$ 525,634
$ —
$ 1,544,983
$ 206,651
$ 2,277,268
Company-operated stores
400,933
204,061
163,589
2,061
770,644
Independently operated Stores
—
114,065
—
—
114,065
Total System-wide Sales
$ 926,567
$ 318,126
$ 1,708,572
$ 208,712
$ 3,161,977
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,084
—
1,657
207
2,948
Company-operated stores
610
415
248
1
1,274
Independently operated Stores
—
716
—
—
716
Total Store Count
1,694
1,131
1,905
208
4,938
Six months ended June 25, 2022
(in thousands)
Maintenance
Car Wash
Paint,
Collision &
Glass
Platform
Services
Total
System-wide Store sales
Franchise stores
$ 430,789
$ —
$ 1,291,585
$ 219,570
$ 1,941,944
Company-operated stores
325,476
196,291
91,965
$ 2,544
616,276
Independently operated Stores
—
118,031
—
—
118,031
Total System-wide Sales
$ 756,265
$ 314,322
$ 1,383,550
$ 222,114
$ 2,676,251
Store Count (in whole numbers)
Franchise stores
1,001
—
1,611
201
2,813
Company-operated stores
558
356
160
1
1,075
Independently operated Stores
—
718
—
—
718
Total Store Count
1,559
1,074
1,771
202
4,606
