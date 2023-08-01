U.S. News & World Report Names Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center Among Best Hospitals for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is recognized as a Best Hospital for 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report. In addition to being ranked No. 2 in the Houston Metro Area and No.3 in Texas, Baylor St. Luke's ranked nationally in the following six specialties:

U.S. News & World Report has named Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center among Best Hospitals for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Urology. (PRNewswire)

Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery (The Texas Heart Institute), ranked No. 17

Diabetes & Endocrinology, ranked No. 32

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, ranked No. 38

Geriatrics, ranked No. 38

Neurology & Neurosurgery, ranked No. 36

Urology, ranked No. 29

Baylor St. Luke's earned "High Performing" ratings in its Cancer, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery service lines. The following procedures and conditions also earned "High Performing" ratings:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Kidney Failure

Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, established in 1990, are designed to provide data-driven decision support to patients and their families so they, with their doctors, can make informed choices about where to seek care for specific hospital services.

"Another year of recognition as a Best Hospital by U.S. News is further proof that Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is committed to providing the high quality care and outcomes that our patients expect and deserve," said Liz Youngblood, SVP/COO of St. Luke's Health and president of Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. "Our many quality recognitions from U.S. News and others are testaments to the devotion of our expert clinical teams in delivering highly-specialized care with humankindness to people in Houston and beyond."

"Backed by the world-class clinicians and cutting-edge research of Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center delivers high value and innovative treatments to patients in need of medically complex care," said Doug Lawson, PhD, CEO of St. Luke's Health and SVP of CommonSpirit Health. "It is a privilege to again see the work of our expert caregivers and staff earn recognition as a Best Hospital by U.S. News."

"Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center continues to perform well in the Best Hospital rankings compiled by U.S. News & World Report," said Dr. Paul Klotman, President, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "The progress of the joint venture we began in 2014 can now be seen in new buildings on our McNair Campus as well as in these outstanding outcomes. Baylor faculty and clinical leaders are paramount to the success of the hospital, and I thank them for their efforts."

In addition, the following St. Luke's Health hospitals earned "High Performing" ratings for the following procedures and conditions:

St. Luke's Health–The Vintage Hospital

St. Luke's Health–The Woodlands Hospital

St. Luke's Health Memorial Hospital–Lufkin

St. Joseph Regional Hospital

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.

About St. Luke's Health

St. Luke's Health is home to 16 hospitals covering Houston, Brazos Valley, Brazosport, and Lufkin and includes Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, the research and teaching hospital for Baylor College of Medicine. St. Luke's Health is also home to the Texas Heart ®Institute (THI), the top ranked heart center in Houston, and the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center, a nationally ranked NCI designated cancer center. Its integrated network of care includes more than 380 employed and 1,600 clinically aligned network providers, and more than 21,000 employees, providers, interns, and volunteers delivering high value, nationally-ranked quality care within a Christian ministry of healing. St. Luke's Health is a member of CommonSpirit Health, a national nonprofit, Catholic health system with more than 140 hospitals covering 21 states and delivering care to more than 12.3 million patient visits annually. Learn more at stlukeshealth.org.

